Stock Up: 3 ways to dress up Thanksgiving dinner

Organically and pasture-raised turkey

Is this the year you serve a turkey that has been organically and pasture-raised on a farm just a few miles from metro Atlanta? Shaun Terry and his family raise chickens and turkeys on their Grateful Pastures farm in Mansfield. The turkeys live in mobile shelters and are moved to fresh pasture every day. Pasture-raised turkeys grow more slowly than standard, commercially-raised turkeys. Many chefs agree that, because they’re not rushed to maturity, the turkeys have more flavor and a firmer texture. This year, Grateful Pastures is offering turkeys ranging from 7 pounds to 22 pounds. Pre-order and place a deposit, and you can pick the date you’d like to pick it up at one of three farmers markets, and choose from turkeys in a range of sizes on a first-come, first-served basis. While you’re at the market, you can pick up chicken sausage for your stuffing, as well as chicken bone broth to cook those green beans for that casserole.

$10 per pound of turkey. Reserve your turkey at app.barn2door.com/gratefulpastures for pickup at the Freedom, Morningside or Peachtree Road farmers markets on Saturday mornings. gratefulpastures.com

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Organic savory herb turkey brine

Brining a turkey is one way to ensure a moist, flavorful holiday centerpiece. Jamaica native Byrma Braham, of Marietta-based Mo’ Mint & Thyme, offers seasoning mixes with the flavors of her homeland, including jerk seasoning and a curry powder of turmeric, cumin, mustard seeds, coriander and more. Both are available year-round. Her savory herb brine mix is seasonal, and the 12-ounce package has everything you need for a flavorful, juicy turkey. It’s a fragrant combination of organic sage, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, savory, peppercorns, allspice, dried orange peel, ginger, kosher salt and cane sugar — enough to season up to a 25-pound turkey. Just combine the mix with water, and perhaps some vegetable stock, then brine the turkey for at least four hours, or overnight, keeping it cold in a cooler, or in the refrigerator. This versatile brine is just as delicious for chicken and pork roast, and the directions are provided on the package.

$9 per 12-ounce package. Order at momintandthymestore.com for pickup at the Saturday morning Marietta or Brookhaven farmers markets. momintandthyme.com

