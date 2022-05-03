Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy on your picnic

Premium olives

Nikki Seaman started Atlanta-based Freestyle Snacks with the idea that olives were delicious, but messy, and a hassle to enjoy easily. She just didn’t want to deal with cans and jars and the liquid in which olives frequently are packed. So, she created a line of olives sold in resealable liquid-free pouches. Now, olive lovers can enjoy them any time, including on the go. Her line includes Kalamata olives and two varieties of green olives — lemon garlic, and hot and spicy. They are easy to pack in a purse or picnic basket, or just put in a pocket, and the liquid-free packaging means no mess. You can eat these like you would a handful of almonds, or dress up that sandwich you pack for your picnic.

$4.99 per 4-ounce pouch; $29.98 per six-pack of 4-ounce pouches. Available at Lucy’s Market, Candler Park Market, Dtox, NY Butcher Shoppe, Kale Me Crazy in Buckhead, UPop, Amazon and freestylesnacking.com

Hydrating beverage

Dr. Luther Rollins, an Atlanta anesthesiologist and pain specialist, created Biolyte after years of working with his patients on hydration and nutrition therapy. His product contains electrolytes, vitamins and minerals that keep more water in the body — hydrating more effectively than plain water. If you’re the type who takes sports drinks on a picnic, put Biolyte in your cooler, instead. It’s great for recovery after a strenuous hike to your picnic location, or if you’re feeling dehydrated or fatigued from being in the sun. It originally was developed in citrus, berry and tropical flavors, and a new melon flavor has been introduced.

$3.49 per 16-ounce bottle. Available at Publix; Kroger; QT; Race Trac; Circle K; Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits; Savi Provisions and Amazon. drinkbiolyte.com

