Stock Up: 3 suggestions for Thanksgiving weekend’s football snacks

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
15 minutes ago

If your Thanksgiving weekend will be spent watching sports on TV, here are three suggested snacks.

Refrigerated Mexican entrees, salsas

Is there a football fan who doesn’t love tacos? A make-your-own taco bar is delicious and easy with refrigerated entrees from Herdez. Slow-cooked pork carnitas and shredded chicken in mild chipotle sauce can be heated and taken right to the table. We were impressed with the high quality of the meats and all our tasters thoroughly enjoyed them. Each 15-ounce package is enough for eight servings. We also sampled the taqueria street sauce, which comes in mild and medium-heat versions, the medium-heat guacamole salsa and the mild salsa casera. Set the table with tortillas; taco toppings, such as cotija and pickled onions; and a few bowls of chips and your game-day spread is ready.

$9.99 per 15-ounce container of slow-cooked pork carnitas or chicken in mild chipotle sauce. Available at Publix. $3.99 per 9-ounce bottle of taqueria street sauce. Available at Walmart and Publix. $3.99 per 15.7-ounce bottle of guacamole salsa. Available at Kroger, Target and Publix. salsas.com/herdez

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Veggie burgers

Make sure everyone can eat your game day spread by including veggie burgers from NoBull. The Charlottesville, Virginia, company got its start when Crissanne Raymond created a veggie burger recipe everyone loved. In 2011, she and her daughters, Heather and Elizabeth, turned that recipe into a business. The lentil- and brown rice-based burgers are made with organic spinach, caramelized onions and other ingredients, and come in five flavors. The burgers hold their shape perfectly on the grill, or you can crumble them into queso dip or a big pot of chili. We set out some for sampling, and carnivores and vegans alike were impressed by the rich flavor and the fact that they were enjoying a burger made with ingredients everyone recognized.

$5.99 per 8-ounce package of two burgers. Available at Whole Foods Market and nobullburger.com

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Brioche pretzel rolls

If your game day spread includes a sandwich bar, we recommend St. Pierre’s side-split brioche pretzel rolls with a pretzel glaze and sesame-seed topping, which are baked in France. The website offers recipes for specialty sandwiches, including Reubens and grinders, but we also liked them in simple warm sandwiches, with just good mustard and some melted cheese, like Swiss or cheddar.

$5.48 per six-roll package. Available at Walmart. stpierrebakery.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

