Stock Up: 3 items to wow those on your gift list

Here are some suggestions for splurging on gifts for your favorite cooks and wine lovers.
Zline cookware
At Asha Gomez’s Tulip & Tea in Conyers, you can find beautiful flower arrangements, enjoy high tea service, or attend classes in floral design and cooking. You also can order Zline cookware, which meets Gomez’s professional-chef standards. The 10-piece sets include three sizes of saucepans, each with a glass lid; a stock pot with a lid; and two frying pans. The saucepans and stockpot are made of brushed satin stainless steel and have stainless steel handles with a bronze finish. There are two different sets of cookware available, one with black ceramic frying pans and the other with stainless steel frying pans.
$399.95 for a 10-piece set. Available at ashagomez.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Pro roaster
The craftsmen at Blanc Creatives in Waynesboro, Virginia, assemble a wide range of cookware, bakeware, woodware and cutlery. The cookware includes carbon steel roasters, skillets and sauciers in a range of sizes. We like the versatile pro roaster, which comes in 9-inch, 11-inch and 13-inch widths. The sides are 1½ inches high and the 11-inch medium roaster has an 8-inch-wide cooking surface, just right for most home uses. At 4 pounds, this medium roaster is much lighter than a comparable cast-iron piece. But you need to season and clean it between uses, just as with cast iron.
$280 for 11-inch pro roaster. Available at blanccreatives.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
VinGarde valise
Those who appreciate fine wine might pick up bottles on their travels or want to take a few special bottles when they go away. But making sure those bottles travel safely can be a challenge. FlyWithWine has designed a line of suitcases with dense foam inserts that safely cradle wine bottles. The piccolo size fits airline standards as a carry-on. You can pack up to five bottles of wine on one side of this VinGarde valise, which also comes in 12- and eight-bottle sizes. The company makes wine backpacks, as well.
$289.95 for the five-bottle size. Available on Amazon or at flywithwine.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author