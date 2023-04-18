Stock Up: 3 gifts for those who helped make you the person you are today

Pieces of toffee

David Smith grew up with a dentist dad who banned candy from their home. When he grew up and left home, Smith discovered he loved toffee, and perfected his recipe while manager of the Red Apple Inn Resort in Heber Springs, Arkansas. In 2008, he and his wife, Nancy, opened Lambrecht Gourmet, named after the Belgian version of her maiden name, to sell the toffee, as well as chocolate bark, hot cocoa mixes and glazed pecans. We ordered their fleur de sel pecan toffee (small squares of butter toffee with roasted pecans, topped with dark chocolate and sprinkled with crunchy crystals of fleur de sel) and the Hoity Toity (with roasted macadamia nuts mixed into the butter toffee, which is topped with a layer of white chocolate). Our taste testers loved both, especially the perfect texture and just-right size of the pieces, and thought the macadamia nut toffee would be perfect for the person who likes to try something a little different.

From $7 for a 3-ounce bag, to $31 for a 1-pound gift tin. Available at lambrechtgourmet.com.

Preserves and honey

Bonne Maman offers Ten Ways to Say I Love You, a pretty gift package with 1-ounce mini jars of preserves and honey. Nine of the jars are preserves, in flavors that include apricot and wild blueberry, and there’s one jar of orange blossom honey. The package resembles an Advent calendar, with little doors that pop open to reveal that day’s treat. Each door also shares a message of appreciation, such as, “You fill others’ lives with joy.” The sweet little faceted jars, with their gingham-printed tops, resemble those traditionally used in the south of France, where the company was founded.

$24.90. Available at w.bonnemaman.us.

