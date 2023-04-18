Stock Up: 3 gifts for those who helped make you the person you are today

We have three gift ideas for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, sisters, friends and all those who helped to raise us.
A cup of tea
Talesha Savage grew up drinking peppermint tea with her grandmother. She started Mothering Tea in 2020, to share the peace that comes from enjoying the daily ritual of a cup of tea. Savage is all about making sure your tea experience is the best it can be. No matter what your purchase, your gift will arrive with a welcome email that includes a 5-minute video of tips for making a perfect cup of tea, including how important it is to know the right temperature for brewing each type of tea and how you can look at the changes in the water as it’s heating to stop the process at just the right time. In the video, she recommends her perfect pear blend — organic green tea blended with cinnamon, cloves, white tea, green rooibos and natural pear flavoring. It was our absolute favorite, for its pitch-perfect pear flavor. Order the Just Breathe gift box and receive her berry hibiscus and perfect pear blends, a mug and the cleverest little silicone and metal steeper, perfect for brewing a single mug of tea.
$8 per 1-ounce package of tea. $31.35 for the Just Breathe gift box. Available at motheringtea.com.
Pieces of toffee
David Smith grew up with a dentist dad who banned candy from their home. When he grew up and left home, Smith discovered he loved toffee, and perfected his recipe while manager of the Red Apple Inn Resort in Heber Springs, Arkansas. In 2008, he and his wife, Nancy, opened Lambrecht Gourmet, named after the Belgian version of her maiden name, to sell the toffee, as well as chocolate bark, hot cocoa mixes and glazed pecans. We ordered their fleur de sel pecan toffee (small squares of butter toffee with roasted pecans, topped with dark chocolate and sprinkled with crunchy crystals of fleur de sel) and the Hoity Toity (with roasted macadamia nuts mixed into the butter toffee, which is topped with a layer of white chocolate). Our taste testers loved both, especially the perfect texture and just-right size of the pieces, and thought the macadamia nut toffee would be perfect for the person who likes to try something a little different.
From $7 for a 3-ounce bag, to $31 for a 1-pound gift tin. Available at lambrechtgourmet.com.
Preserves and honey
Bonne Maman offers Ten Ways to Say I Love You, a pretty gift package with 1-ounce mini jars of preserves and honey. Nine of the jars are preserves, in flavors that include apricot and wild blueberry, and there’s one jar of orange blossom honey. The package resembles an Advent calendar, with little doors that pop open to reveal that day’s treat. Each door also shares a message of appreciation, such as, “You fill others’ lives with joy.” The sweet little faceted jars, with their gingham-printed tops, resemble those traditionally used in the south of France, where the company was founded.
$24.90. Available at w.bonnemaman.us.
