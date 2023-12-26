Stock Up: 3 books for kids who are into food and cooking

$24.95. Available at bookstores and penguinrandomhouse.com/books/708772/baking-wonderland-by-jean-parker-and-rachel-smith.

All about Chinese food

“Chinese Menu” (Little, Brown and Co.) was written by Grace Lin, who has received both Newberry and Caldecott honors. Hagedorn said the book is “packed full of stories behind all those dishes from your favorite Chinese restaurant. Who is General Tso and why are we eating his chicken? From won ton soup to the origin of fortune cookies, this volume is filled with wonderful stories and illustrations.” Our reviewers were fascinated by the chapter devoted to the history and use of chopsticks.

A general cookbook

“Let’s Eat: Recipes for Kids Who Cook” by D.L. Acken and Aurelia Louvet (TouchWood Editions) is great for older kids who are ready to tackle real cooking. The book has tips from the teen chefs who worked on the cookbook, Hagedorn said, and “includes familiar things like burgers and tacos, but also more adventurous fare, like crispy sesame chicken and falafel.” Our reviewers started with the waffles pictured on the front cover, but the “Learn These First!” chapter, with lessons on how to cook eggs and bacon, roast a chicken and more, is getting serious use by some adults, as well.

