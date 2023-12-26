Stock Up: 3 books for kids who are into food and cooking

BreakingNews
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
33 minutes ago

If the children in your life are interested in food and cooking, start their new year with these books recommended by Rebekah Hagedorn of Tall Tales Book Shop in Atlanta. If your local bookstore doesn’t have these titles in stock, they can order a copy for you.

All about baking

“Baking Wonderland: A Mix and Match Cookbook for Kids” by Jean Parker and Rachel Smith (Random House) is for a family with a serious sweet tooth. Hagedorn said it has “so many beautiful cupcakes, cookies and doughnuts with all kinds of frostings, filling and glazes! The detailed recipes have step-by-step directions and lots of checklists that will really help the young chef.” Our crew loved the recipe for fondant made with powdered sugar and mini-marshmallows, which they used to make fun shapes to decorate cupcakes.

$24.95. Available at bookstores and penguinrandomhouse.com/books/708772/baking-wonderland-by-jean-parker-and-rachel-smith.

“Chinese Menu." Courtesy of Grace Lin

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

All about Chinese food

“Chinese Menu” (Little, Brown and Co.) was written by Grace Lin, who has received both Newberry and Caldecott honors. Hagedorn said the book is “packed full of stories behind all those dishes from your favorite Chinese restaurant. Who is General Tso and why are we eating his chicken? From won ton soup to the origin of fortune cookies, this volume is filled with wonderful stories and illustrations.” Our reviewers were fascinated by the chapter devoted to the history and use of chopsticks.

$24.99. Available at bookstores and gracelin.com/chinese-menu.

"Let’s Eat: Recipes for Kids Who Cook." Courtesy of TouchWood Editions

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A general cookbook

“Let’s Eat: Recipes for Kids Who Cook” by D.L. Acken and Aurelia Louvet (TouchWood Editions) is great for older kids who are ready to tackle real cooking. The book has tips from the teen chefs who worked on the cookbook, Hagedorn said, and “includes familiar things like burgers and tacos, but also more adventurous fare, like crispy sesame chicken and falafel.” Our reviewers started with the waffles pictured on the front cover, but the “Learn These First!” chapter, with lessons on how to cook eggs and bacon, roast a chicken and more, is getting serious use by some adults, as well.

$31. Available at bookstores and hgdistribution.com/en-us/products/lets-eat.

