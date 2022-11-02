Cookbook review: The art of stretching a staple

Most recipes begin with basics found in most kitchens, with help from a list of 25 “high-impact must-haves” that “effortlessly deliver tons of flavor and texture,” such as bacon, fish sauce, and canned chipotles in adobo.

Canned white beans, frozen shrimp, and a few odds and ends morph into a Tuscan-inspired feast in less than 30 minutes. A dollop of harissa, a handful of raisins, and a package of ground beef elevates a mound of quick-cooking couscous into a one-skillet dish with North African flavors. And canned tuna joins forces with frozen corn kernels, mayo, and Mexican seasonings to top corn tostadas.

Ingredient swaps are offered throughout to get you more comfortable with improvising on your own because, as Kimball stresses, “you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

Explore Make weeknight dinners a simple affair with this new cookbook

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.