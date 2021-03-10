Recipes: Make cabbage the centerpiece of your St. Patrick’s Day feast

Mark Capps of Straight From the Backyard Farm is seen at age 4 with one of his first homegrown cabbages. Courtesy of Mark Capps Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

One of the things he planted as a child was cabbage. He still grows it, although now it’s for the customers of Straight From the Backyard Farm.

Capps didn’t set out to be a farmer. However, the family tradition was strong. And, his backyard garden, once meant to provide vegetables for him and his girlfriend, Lynn Teddlie, grew and expanded, until the couple began growing on 4 acres and selling the extra produce to local restaurants, as well as at farmers markets.

The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant business, but Capps said he appreciates that customers like the Chastain in Atlanta, and the Butcher the Baker and Crooked Tree Cafe in Marietta, bought from the farm throughout the season. His participation at farmers markets dropped down to just two, the Saturday Marietta Square Farmers Market and the Thursday online Tucker Farmers Market.

Through it all, Capps has continued to grow cabbage. Experience has taught him that growing napa cabbage in northeast Georgia is tough. Aphids love those fleshy leaves, and the loose structure of the heads means a frost easily can knock down the crop.

Explore Humble cabbage stars in these easy winter recipes

Mark Capps grows bronco, a variety of green cabbage with a firm head and relatively small size. Courtesy of Straight From the Backyard Farm Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

But bronco, a beautiful, green cabbage with firm round heads, has done well for him. “We like it, because we can space out the plants and grow heads as large as 7 or 8 pounds, or we can plant it closer, and get 2- or 3-pound heads,” he said. “We’ve found there’s not a big market here for those huge cabbage heads that are 10 to 15 pounds. Our farmers market customers really like those smaller heads.”

Speaking of really big cabbages, he noted that Alaska is a major grower, and “that’s where they can grow huge 100-pound heads of cabbage. Their growing season is only four months, but really long days make for perfect growing conditions.”

Capps grows red cabbage, too; his favorite variety is ruby perfection. Red cabbage takes much longer to grow, so usually is more expensive. “I can have heads of green cabbage in 65 days, but it takes red cabbage 120 days to grow to a similar size,” Capps said.

Also, red cabbage is a chameleon, changing color depending on what it’s cooked with. For a fun science experiment, drop some vinegar or lemon juice into the purple juice after boiling a red cabbage, and it will turn red. Drop in baking soda, and it will turn a bluish-green. Keep this in mind the next time you’re cooking red cabbage, and want to it to be a bright red color.

Capps also grows savoy king, perhaps the prettiest cabbage, with its beautifully textured, dark green outer leaves. It doesn’t make up a huge percentage of what he grows, but his customers love it when it comes to market. Like napa cabbage, though, the loose texture of the heads means it’s easily burned by frost. And, like napa, the bugs enjoy it as much as his customers do. Too long in the field, and the leaves start getting damaged and the head can begin to rot from the cold.

He has some cabbage available now, the last of his late-summer plantings. He started harvesting smaller heads around the first week of November, and now is selling red cabbage. “We’ll be putting in a spring crop soon,” he said, “and that cabbage should be ready the first of May. You could grow cabbage all year-round here, if the bugs didn’t destroy everything in the summer.”

Savoy king cabbage features beautifully textured dark green outer leaves. Courtesy of Straight From the Backyard Farm Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

RECIPES

Cabbage as a side dish is well established, but how about cabbage as a main dish? We’ve got three recipes you don’t need to be vegetarian to enjoy. If you skip the feta in the Red Cabbage-Caramelized Onion Tart, these recipes are vegan, as well.

Napa cabbage is a nice choice for Chinese hot and sour soup. Styling by Conne Ward Cameron. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

This soup has a satisfying balance of salty, sour and mildly spicy flavors. It’s also a nice introduction to seitan, a meat substitute made from wheat gluten and available at most grocery stores. You could substitute chicken or shrimp, if you didn’t need to stay plant-based. Napa cabbage is a nice choice here, because the leaves are tender and cook quickly. This soup makes a warm dinner in less than 30 minutes.

Chinese Hot and Sour Soup 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups finely diced traditional seitan

1½ teaspoons hot sauce

6 cups vegetable broth

½ medium head Napa cabbage, cored and shredded (about ¾ pound)

¾ cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 (8-ounce) can bamboo shoots, drained

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 medium scallions, trimmed and sliced

2 teaspoons chili oil In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil at medium-high. When it is shimmering, add the seitan and saute until crisp, stirring frequently for about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the hot sauce, stirring well to coat. Cook for 1 more minute, then remove the seitan from the saucepan and set aside.

In the same saucepan, over medium heat, combine the vegetable broth, cabbage, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, soy sauce, vinegar, red pepper flakes and salt. Bring to a slow simmer and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add the reserved seitan.

In a small bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch, then slowly stir into the soup. Heat just until the soup thickens. Top each serving with scallions, and drizzle with chili oil. Serves six. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 210 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 22 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 692 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 210 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 22 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 692 milligrams sodium.

Adapted from “The Spicy Plant-Based Cookbook,” from Adams Media (Simon & Schuster, $16.99).

This red cabbage-caramelized onion tart uses whole-wheat phyllo. Courtesy of Diane Kochilas Credit: Diane Kochilas Credit: Diane Kochilas

Red Cabbage-Caramelized Onion Tart With Whole Wheat Phyllo

The recipe says “phyllo,” but rather than a base made from thin sheets of phyllo, it is more like a whole-wheat bread dough. If you want to skip the dough-making step, the recipe’s creator, PBS cooking show host Diane Kochilas, said it’s OK to substitute phyllo dough. Use six sheets, placing them one at a time on the bottom of a tart pan, brushing each with olive oil. Add the filling and then roll the phyllo around the edges into a decorative border.

The combination of cabbage and onions is a classic pairing, and using red cabbage here makes for a very pretty main dish. If you use red onions, you just keep that beautiful purple color going. The dill and feta put this tart firmly into the world of Greek cooking. And, don’t skip the raisins; they add a nice sweet counterpoint to the savory ingredients.

If you don’t have a tart pan, a small sheet pan will work.

Red Cabbage-Caramelized Onion Tart With Whole Wheat Phyllo ¾ cup bread flour, plus more as needed

¾ cup whole-wheat flour, plus more as needed

½ teaspoon salt, plus more for seasoning onions and cabbage

½ cup water

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for oiling tart pan and dough

4 large red or yellow onions peeled, halved and thinly sliced

½ cup dry red wine, divided

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, divided

2 tablespoons honey, divided

3 cups coarsely shredded red cabbage

½ cup crumbled feta

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

3 tablespoons raisins Make the dough: In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the bread flour, whole wheat flour and ½ teaspoon of salt. Add water and ¼ cup olive oil and mix at medium-high speed for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the dough forms a ball. Reduce the speed and beat for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the dough is very smooth. You may need to add a small amount of either bread or whole-wheat flour if the mixture is too wet.

Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a large bowl and swirl to coat the surface. Move the dough into an oiled bowl, cover and rest at least 1 hour, up to 5 hours. The dough also can be made ahead and refrigerated for 3 to 5 days. If refrigerated, bring to room temperature before proceeding with the recipe.

Make the filling: In a large skillet, heat ¼ cup olive oil over low heat. Add onions, and season lightly with salt. Cook on low heat until the onions are wilted and lightly caramelized, about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add ¼ cup of wine, 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and 1 tablespoon of honey and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and do not wash the skillet.

In the same skillet, heat the remaining ¼ cup of olive oil and add the cabbage. Cook until the cabbage is wilted, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining ¼ cup of wine, remaining 1 tablespoon of balsamic and the remaining 1 tablespoon of honey, and season lightly with salt. Cook until the cabbage is soft and wilted, and all the liquid is evaporated, about 10 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cabbage and onions. Stir in the feta, dill and raisins. Taste for seasoning one last time.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 10-inch tart pan with olive oil.

Lightly flour your work surface and roll the dough out to a 12-inch circle. Move to the prepared tart pan, leaving a 1-inch overhang all around. Brush the surface with olive oil and spread the filling evenly over the surface of the tart, then roll the overhang back over the tart to form a decorative edge. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the crust is crisp and golden brown. Cool slightly before serving. Serves four. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 736 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 11 grams protein, 65 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 49 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 17 milligrams cholesterol, 474 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 736 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 11 grams protein, 65 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 49 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 17 milligrams cholesterol, 474 milligrams sodium.

Adapted from a recipe by Diane Kochilas, host of “My Greek Table With Diane Kochilas,” distributed by American Public Television.

Curry-roasted cabbage wedges with tomatoes and chickpeas highlights the meaty nature of cabbage. Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen Credit: Daniel J. van Ackere Credit: Daniel J. van Ackere

Curry-Roasted Cabbage Wedges With Tomatoes and Chickpeas

This recipe highlights the meaty nature of cabbage, turning cabbage wedges into a fine dinner entree. Curry seasoning tips this into the realm of Indian cooking. For a Mexican influence, use chili powder instead of curry and leave out the grated ginger, as well. This healthy dinner comes together in less than 30 minutes.

Curry-Roasted Cabbage Wedges With Tomatoes and Chickpeas 7 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

3 teaspoons curry powder, divided

1½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 (2-pound) head green cabbage

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, undrained

10 ounces grape tomatoes, halved

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Heat the oven to 500 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine 4 tablespoons of oil, 2 teaspoons of curry powder, sugar, salt and pepper.

Cut the cabbage in half and then cut each half into quarters, leaving the core intact. Arrange the wedges on the prepared baking sheet and brush all over with the oil mixture. Cover the pan with foil and roast 10 minutes. Remove the foil and drizzle the wedges with 2 tablespoons of oil. Return the cabbage to the oven and roast, uncovered, until the cabbage is tender, and the parts touching the baking sheet have browned, 12 to 15 minutes.

While the cabbage is roasting, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet, until shimmering. Add garlic, ginger and the remaining teaspoon of curry powder. Cook 30 seconds, then add the chickpeas with their liquid and tomatoes. Bring the mixture to a simmer and then cook until the tomatoes begin to break down and the mixture has thickened slightly 7 to 9 minutes.

When the cabbage is ready, arrange two wedges on each of four serving plates and spoon the chickpea mixture over the top. Garnish with cilantro. Serves four. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 588 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 19 grams protein, 67 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams fiber, 30 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 949 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 588 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 19 grams protein, 67 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams fiber, 30 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 949 milligrams sodium.

Adapted from “The Complete Plant Based Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, $34.99)

.Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.