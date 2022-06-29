RECIPE: Wonder no longer. Here’s how to bake the white bread of your youth

I get it. A beautiful boule is a great way to impress friends and family, and making sourdough can be meditative, personally fulfilling and nourishing.

The humble pan loaf, a decidedly less trendy staple of home baking from a bygone era, does not enjoy the same reputation. I find this sad and a little unfair. Like many kids of the ‘90s, I was raised on loaves of squishy grocery store white bread. While I don’t advocate loading up any baked good with preservatives, I am still a touch nostalgic for the bread of my youth and dug up a recipe that hits the same squishy notes without the additives.