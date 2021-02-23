RECIPE: When the pandemic gives you lemons, make lemon pasta

Traditional pasta al limone is known for its decadent sauce, made from lemon juice and shocking amounts of butter and heavy cream. The challenge, if we want to wear buttoned pants in post-pandemic life, is to retain the tart goodness with just a fraction of the fat.

Heart-healthy olive oil is an easy substitute for butter. And I often swap nonfat Greek yogurt for cream. But how much yogurt? Instead of the traditional cup of cream, a generous tablespoon of yogurt, thinned with lemon juice and pasta water, was just enough sauce to add flavor without heaviness. (Pro tip: Reserve a little extra of the pasta water to add moisture when reheating any leftovers.)