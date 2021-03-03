RECIPE: Umami-packed kale makes hearty, comforting vegetarian toast

Miso’s intense, salty umami brings the savoriness to greens usually found by a long cook time with smoked meat; stir it into a knob of butter and its flavor rounds out to become sweeter and richer, the perfect accompaniment to hearty green kale. (If you can find young, tender collards or you’re OK with this dish taking a bit longer to cook, they’ll also work great here. Allow at least 15 minutes to cook the collards, instead of five for the kale.) For milder flavor, use 1 tablespoon of miso in the butter. Bump it up to 2 tablespoons if you want a bolder dish.

While these greens make for a fine side dish, here I’m serving them on toast, topped with a runny sunny side-up egg, for a light supper. This dish also doubles down on the miso-butter flavor by spreading it on thick slices of country bread before toasting it under the broiler; the miso will bubble and brown, bringing roasty caramel notes to the bread. Just be sure to keep a watchful eye on the bread so that it doesn’t get too charred.