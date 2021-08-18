RECIPE: Turn store-bought pizza dough into peachy flatbread

Come the weekend, I am perfectly happy to make homemade pizza dough. It isn’t much work, but it does require a fair amount of time.
On busy weekdays, I turn to the pre-made pizza dough found near the bakery section at the grocery store. It’s not as flavorful as the dough I can make myself, but it’s tasty enough and only requires the forethought to take it out of the fridge 30 minutes to an hour before beginning dinner prep to allow the dough to come to room temperature.
This summery flatbread makes use of the broiler to cook and lightly char the dough. It then gets topped with similarly charred peaches, slivers of salty prosciutto, fresh tarragon and a dusting of lemon zest. You can also cook everything on the grill if you’ve got a gas grill and you’d prefer not to heat up your oven. (Charcoal grills also work, but they take 30 minutes just to reach a proper cooking temperature.)
However you choose to cook the bread, you’ll want to get it as thin as you can — I like to stretch it with my hands — and give it a fairly generous coating of olive oil to flavor and tenderize the dough.
Cut the finished flatbread into generous slices and serve it with a simple mixed greens salad for a complete meal.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 2 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound pre-made pizza dough, at room temperature
- 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon
- Zest of 1 lemon
- On the side: Mixed greens salad
- Heat the broiler to high with an oven rack placed in the position nearest to the broiler.
- Drizzle the skin of the peach halves with olive oil and place them skin-side up on a small baking sheet. Broil until charred, 5 to 7 minutes.
- While the peaches broil, generously rub a large rimmed baking sheet with additional olive oil. Press and stretch the dough into a large rectangle on the greased baking sheet.
- When the peaches are done, transfer them to a cutting board. Switch the broiler heat setting to low and place the dough under the broiler. Broil until the top is charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the broiler and carefully flip the dough, pressing it flat with a spatula. Return to the broiler until cooked through and charred on the second side, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the broiler.
- Thinly slice the peaches, removing the skin if desired, and lay them on top of the crust. (Depending on the size of the peaches, you may have a few extra slices for a chef’s snack.) Top with the prosciutto. Garnish with the tarragon and lemon zest, and drizzle with olive oil. Cut into slices and serve with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 470 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 16 grams protein, 56 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 20 milligrams cholesterol, 581 milligrams sodium.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.