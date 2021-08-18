RECIPE: Turn store-bought pizza dough into peachy flatbread

On busy weekdays, I turn to the pre-made pizza dough found near the bakery section at the grocery store. It’s not as flavorful as the dough I can make myself, but it’s tasty enough and only requires the forethought to take it out of the fridge 30 minutes to an hour before beginning dinner prep to allow the dough to come to room temperature.

This summery flatbread makes use of the broiler to cook and lightly char the dough. It then gets topped with similarly charred peaches, slivers of salty prosciutto, fresh tarragon and a dusting of lemon zest. You can also cook everything on the grill if you’ve got a gas grill and you’d prefer not to heat up your oven. (Charcoal grills also work, but they take 30 minutes just to reach a proper cooking temperature.)