Recipe: “Angry” sauce and polenta bring smiles at dinnertime

Arrabbiata is a spicy Italian sauce made of tomatoes and chile peppers. The term also means “angry,” a reference to the sauce’s fiery flavor. Traditionally, arrabbiata sauce is meatless and made solely from crushed tomatoes, garlic and chile peppers, but I’ve added Italian ground turkey sausage to make it a bit more substantial. The result is a rib-sticking hearty supper, perfect for a cold winter’s night.

Turkey sausage is a leaner alternative to traditional pork sausage and has a lower fat content. It’s made from ground turkey and seasoned with various herbs and spices for flavor. Look for bulk sausage, typically sold in the meat department in white plastic trays instead of links so you won’t have to deal with the somewhat messy task of removing the meat from the casings.

I’ve also added pimento peppers. This sneaks a vegetable into the dish and gives the simple sauce a more complex flavor profile. Pimento peppers are bright red, heart-shaped peppers that are about 3 to 4 inches long. They are mild, sweet and register near the bottom of the famed Scoville scale, which measures the heat of chile peppers. You could also use roasted red peppers. Whether you use pimento or roasted red peppers, make certain to chop the peppers before you add them to the sauce.