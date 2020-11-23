RECIPE: Transform leftover bread into next-day gnocchi

The dumplings are among a handful of recipes in a chapter titled “Eat: Foods Made with Bread.” Potatoes traditionally form the base for gnocchi, but cubed sourdough that sits in a rich liquid long enough to absorb the milky, eggy, nutmeg-scented goodness is right for the times. Perhaps you’re still in quarantine bread-baking mode or perhaps, also, a crusty baguette or boule is a tradition at your holiday table. This recipe will transform leftover loaves into a filling next-day meal.

Vetri calls for adding bolted soft wheat flour when stirring the cubed sourdough into the creamy liquid. Bolted flour is whole-grain flour with some percentage of the bran sifted out; bakers use it when they want a lighter loaf that still retains the nutritional value found in the germ of the wheat berry. DaySpring Farms in Danielsville is a local source for freshly milled flour while Breadtopia is a terrific online resource for artisanal breadmaking. If you can’t get your hands on bolted wheat flour, don’t sweat it. Use all-purpose flour, 100% whole-wheat flour or a combination of the two.