RECIPE: Shortcut tomato soup with grilled cheese

I like to base my tomato soup around a can of crushed tomatoes. The tomatoes offer a blank canvas and a brighter flavor than pre-made soup and, since they’re already pulverized, they don’t require a blender. Most brands of crushed tomatoes are a bit too thick for a spoonable soup, so you’ll want to add 1/2 to 1 cup of water to thin out the mixture.

Explore More easy weeknight dinner recipes

To add a touch of heat and depth, I include a couple tablespoons of chili-garlic paste. This is a great shortcut ingredient for those who want a bit of spice in their soup. If you prefer something milder, you could add a teaspoon of garlic powder instead.