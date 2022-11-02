ajc logo
RECIPE: Shortcut tomato soup with grilled cheese

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a classic American combo meal during autumn, and with good reason — the pairing is easy, quick and comforting on a chilly night. And while there’s nothing wrong with heating up a can of condensed soup to satisfy that craving in a pinch, it’s easy to elevate the dish without expending more time or effort.

I like to base my tomato soup around a can of crushed tomatoes. The tomatoes offer a blank canvas and a brighter flavor than pre-made soup and, since they’re already pulverized, they don’t require a blender. Most brands of crushed tomatoes are a bit too thick for a spoonable soup, so you’ll want to add 1/2 to 1 cup of water to thin out the mixture.

To add a touch of heat and depth, I include a couple tablespoons of chili-garlic paste. This is a great shortcut ingredient for those who want a bit of spice in their soup. If you prefer something milder, you could add a teaspoon of garlic powder instead.

The final soup ingredient is a glug of heavy cream, which tempers the acidity of the tomatoes and rounds out their flavor.

Instead of making grilled cheese, which can be a bit of a pain when preparing more than one sandwich at a time, I turn to what my mom always called a “melty” — sharp cheddar cheese melted on a split English muffin. Melties can be made under the broiler as the soup simmers, requiring far less attention than a stovetop sandwich.

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

