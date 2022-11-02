RECIPE: Shortcut tomato soup with grilled cheese

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a classic American combo meal during autumn, and with good reason — the pairing is easy, quick and comforting on a chilly night. And while there’s nothing wrong with heating up a can of condensed soup to satisfy that craving in a pinch, it’s easy to elevate the dish without expending more time or effort.
I like to base my tomato soup around a can of crushed tomatoes. The tomatoes offer a blank canvas and a brighter flavor than pre-made soup and, since they’re already pulverized, they don’t require a blender. Most brands of crushed tomatoes are a bit too thick for a spoonable soup, so you’ll want to add 1/2 to 1 cup of water to thin out the mixture.
To add a touch of heat and depth, I include a couple tablespoons of chili-garlic paste. This is a great shortcut ingredient for those who want a bit of spice in their soup. If you prefer something milder, you could add a teaspoon of garlic powder instead.
The final soup ingredient is a glug of heavy cream, which tempers the acidity of the tomatoes and rounds out their flavor.
Instead of making grilled cheese, which can be a bit of a pain when preparing more than one sandwich at a time, I turn to what my mom always called a “melty” — sharp cheddar cheese melted on a split English muffin. Melties can be made under the broiler as the soup simmers, requiring far less attention than a stovetop sandwich.
