RECIPE: This lemony pasta is spring on a plate

Angel hair pasta is tailor-made for spring dishes. Also known as capellini, the long, thin strands shine when lightly dressed rather than coated in heavy, chunky sauces. Their thread-like texture is best with vegetables and lean proteins. And because this pasta cooks in minutes, it’s a godsend for putting dinner on the table quickly.

The “sauce” in this recipe is comprised of the flavorful cooking juices from asparagus and salmon, plus a generous glug of olive oil, thinly sliced garlic and a blast of lemon.