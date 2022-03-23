RECIPE: This lemony pasta is spring on a plate

There’s hardly a more glorious time of year than when the cold weather disappears and the world begins to bloom again. Spring brings lighter dishes with vibrant colors and verdant flavors. The season feels like heaven after months of chilly weather paired with endless menus of stewed brown food.
Angel hair pasta is tailor-made for spring dishes. Also known as capellini, the long, thin strands shine when lightly dressed rather than coated in heavy, chunky sauces. Their thread-like texture is best with vegetables and lean proteins. And because this pasta cooks in minutes, it’s a godsend for putting dinner on the table quickly.
The “sauce” in this recipe is comprised of the flavorful cooking juices from asparagus and salmon, plus a generous glug of olive oil, thinly sliced garlic and a blast of lemon.
There’s a bit of technique to successfully coax the lemon flavor from the fragrant, oily zest and the pungent juice. Only the zest is added to the roasting fish and asparagus because the acid from the lemon juice would cause the bright green vegetable to turn a drab grey-green. The juice is combined with the freshly drained noodles, which will soak up the citrus notes for a bright pasta dish that will awaken your taste buds after months of heavy winter meals.
- 16 ounces boneless skinless salmon filets
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 pound asparagus, stalk ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 8 ounces angel hair pasta
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon, separated
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a medium ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the asparagus and lemon zest. (Reserve the lemon juice for the pasta.) Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Stir to combine. Top with the salmon. Transfer to the oven and bake until the salmon flakes easily and the asparagus is tender, about 10 to 12 minutes.
- Once the water reaches a rolling boil, add the angel hair pasta and cook until al dente, according to package instructions or about 2 minutes. Drain the pasta and return to the pot. Add the lemon juice to the pasta, tossing to combine.
- Once the salmon and asparagus have cooked, tip the entire contents of the skillet into the pasta, including the oil and any cooking juices. Stir to combine. (The salmon will break up into bite-size pieces.) Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 495 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 33 grams protein, 49 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 19 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 84 milligrams cholesterol, 63 milligrams sodium.
Virginia Willis is a Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer, and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
