RECIPE: The secret to a simple pasta

If 6 o’clock arrives and my people don’t know what they want to eat, spaghetti is my easy go-to. So when I stumbled across a recipe for spaghetti aglio e olio (literally, garlic and oil spaghetti), I was curious. Can I really make a delicious pasta with just garlic and olive oil?
Spaghetti aglio e olio hails from Naples, Italy. In a lovely coincidence, my niece’s boyfriend, Gianluca, does as well. I inquired about the native dish, and he said it’s the Neapolitan choice when you have unexpected guests or want a tasty midnight pasta. (Midnight pasta? Yes, please.) While there are more than the two eponymous ingredients, the list is minimal: a chile pepper, pecorino Romano cheese, parsley and pasta water.
And then, readers, Gianluca gave me his mother’s recipe for aglio e olio. I received it with awe and gratitude – followed by the slightest confusion. There were no mystical words of wisdom from his mama’s kitchen. Their family recipe, with accommodations for metric conversions, resembled the other aglio e olio recipes I found.
At that moment, I realized the magic of aglio e olio does not lie in the humble recipe, but in the quality of the ingredients. You’ll want a good extra-virgin olive oil. Instead of spooning minced garlic from a jar, cut slivers from whole cloves. Grate your own pecorino. Find the closest thing to an Italian peperoncino (red pepper) you can. Do not shy away from the heat; it balances the creamy cheese and lightly caramelized garlic.
The following recipe uses the ratio of ingredients I liked the best, taking a more-is-more approach to the oil and cheese. Make the recipe your own by adding additional garlic or substituting whole-wheat pasta for nuanced, nutty notes. In every case, the result will be a simple dish full of complex flavor that’s far more interesting than a basic red sauce pasta. And, indeed, the leftovers taste fantastic at midnight.
- 1 1/2 tablespoons salt
- 1 pound uncooked spaghetti
- 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 fresh red peperoncino, chopped (substitute with 1 jarred peperoncino pepper, 1 tablespoon crushed peperoncini in oil or 1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes)
- 3-4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 cup coarsely chopped, loosely packed flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving
- In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water and salt to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook to al dente according to package directions. Before draining, reserve 1 1/2 cups pasta water. Drain spaghetti and set aside.
- In a large skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat. Add chile pepper and cook 30 seconds, until it sizzles. Reduce heat to low and add garlic and parsley. Cook until garlic is golden brown, about 3 minutes.
- Add cooked spaghetti and reserved water to skillet and toss. Add pecorino and toss again, until cheese melts. Serve hot, with additional pecorino on the side. Serves 4-6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 4: 775 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 25 grams protein, 88 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 33 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, 831 milligrams sodium.
