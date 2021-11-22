RECIPE: Thanksgiving leftovers? Make turkey ramen

It’s a dish that’ll make good use of shredded bits of turkey meat pulled from the bone, as well as that vat of turkey broth you’ll so diligently simmer on Black Friday. It’s a dish for Saturday and Sunday, generously spiced and full of umami, that doesn’t taste like Thanksgiving, really. It’s a dish that’ll get you ready for Monday morning without a weight in your belly.

The preparation couldn’t be easier: First, cook instant ramen noodles in a pot of boiling water until they’re nearly tender. Drain and divide between serving bowls. Next, combine broth and turkey meat in the empty pot. Bring the turkey mixture to a low simmer to heat the meat without drying it out. Meanwhile, whisk together light miso and spicy gochujang. Add a bit of hot broth to the miso mixture to temper, and then stir it all into the pot of broth to thicken and flavor it. From there, simply top the noodles with the broth and turkey.