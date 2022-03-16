RECIPE: Spilling the beans on a healthy pantry staple

They have been shown to have an important role in preventing illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. They are a low-fat source of protein, with a high fiber content and low glycemic index. And they contain both soluble and insoluble fibers. The former helps to decrease blood cholesterol levels and control blood sugar levels; the latter helps with digestion and gut regularity.

What’s more, beans are easy on the pocketbook. Although it’s cheaper to cook dried beans from scratch, you can’t beat canned beans for easy meal prep.