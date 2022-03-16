RECIPE: Spilling the beans on a healthy pantry staple

Beans are good and good for you.
They have been shown to have an important role in preventing illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. They are a low-fat source of protein, with a high fiber content and low glycemic index. And they contain both soluble and insoluble fibers. The former helps to decrease blood cholesterol levels and control blood sugar levels; the latter helps with digestion and gut regularity.
What’s more, beans are easy on the pocketbook. Although it’s cheaper to cook dried beans from scratch, you can’t beat canned beans for easy meal prep.
Chickpeas are all the rage, now, but pinto beans are the most consumed bean in the U.S. Soft and creamy with a mildly nutty flavor, pinto beans are a staple in Mexican and Southwestern American cooking and used for recipes such as refried beans and chili.
This recipe uses pantry and refrigerator staples: canned beans, pico de gallo, tomato sauce and cheese. It’s a delicious “desperation dinner” for busy nights when you are low on options. More than a quesadilla, but less involved than an entire casserole, this filling recipe is inexpensive and simple, but tasty.
One caveat for our pantry-staple superfood is that canned foods are notoriously salty. My advice is to buy low sodium or no salt added beans. You can also further lower the salt content by draining and rinsing the canned beans before cooking.
Pinto Bean and Tortilla Bake
The simple addition of pico de gallo bumps up the flavor of the canned beans. You can substitute jarred salsa if you do not have pico de gallo on hand.
- 1 (15-ounce) can low sodium pinto beans
- 1/4 cup pico de gallo, plus more for serving
- 3 6-inch corn tortillas
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, plus more if desired
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Drain and rinse the beans. Place drained beans in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the pico de gallo; stir to combine. Cook until heated through. (You can also combine and heat in the microwave.)
- Place a tortilla in the bottom of a skillet. Top with half of the warmed bean mixture. Top with a second tortilla. Spoon remaining bean mixture on tortilla. Top with a third tortilla. Pour the tomato sauce over the tortilla and top with the cheese.
- Transfer to the oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly, about 15 minutes. If desired, adjust the temperature to broil and cook until the cheese is golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Serve immediately with additional pico de gallo on the side. Serves 2.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 336 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 18 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 14 milligrams cholesterol, 618 milligrams sodium.
Virginia Willis is a Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer, and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
