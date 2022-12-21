RECIPE: Savory ingredients make for sweet baking

Want to spice up your baking? Look to the innovative recipes in Erin Jeanne McDowell’s new cookbook, “Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between” (Harvest, $40).
Most of the recipes can be adjusted to your preferences, pantry stock, and even your leftovers. I like the following recipe for an eggplant-tomato pie because the crust is naturally gluten-free. I love the recipe because you can extrapolate the same technique to make a crust from quinoa, bulgur or orzo.
I swapped out several ingredients for those I had on hand and still made the most delicious dish. It works as a hearty side or a vegetarian entree that becomes vegan with a simple egg substitution. It’s the kind of recipe — and cookbook — that makes baking fun for everyone.
Spicy Eggplant Pie in Leftover Rice Crust
Adapted from “Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between” © 2022 by Erin Jeanne McDowell. Reproduced by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.
