RECIPE: Make South City Kitchen’s Smoked Salmon Cakes

“This dish was originally inspired as a fun way to utilize the belly trim as we portioned salmon for lunch service,” wrote executive chef John Spotkill when sharing the recipe. “As it grew in popularity, we ended up smoking whole sides of salmon as well as the trim to keep up. The pomegranate gastrique complements the dish with its sweet and sour notes, while the pickled fennel adds crunch and a touch more acid.”

The restaurant hot smokes its salmon after a three-hour cure of salt, granulated and brown sugar, the juice and zest of a lemon, lime and orange, molasses and bourbon. Spotkill recommends using your favorite smoked salmon when making this dish at home. The harissa that spices the cakes should be available on the condiment or international aisle of most grocery stores.