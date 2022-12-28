ajc logo
RECIPE: Make South City Kitchen’s Smoked Salmon Cakes

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

We’ve been eating at South City Kitchen in Midtown for many years. The smoked salmon cakes are a favorite and unlike those served anywhere else. We particularly like the pickled fennel garnish and the pomegranate gastrique that come with the cakes. Will they share the recipes? — Sonya Shinholtz, Atlanta

“This dish was originally inspired as a fun way to utilize the belly trim as we portioned salmon for lunch service,” wrote executive chef John Spotkill when sharing the recipe. “As it grew in popularity, we ended up smoking whole sides of salmon as well as the trim to keep up. The pomegranate gastrique complements the dish with its sweet and sour notes, while the pickled fennel adds crunch and a touch more acid.”

The restaurant hot smokes its salmon after a three-hour cure of salt, granulated and brown sugar, the juice and zest of a lemon, lime and orange, molasses and bourbon. Spotkill recommends using your favorite smoked salmon when making this dish at home. The harissa that spices the cakes should be available on the condiment or international aisle of most grocery stores.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

South City Kitchen’s Smoked Salmon Cakes

View Recipe

Pomegranate Gastrique

View Recipe

Pickled Fennel

This recipe calls for the zest of half an orange. Because zesting half an orange can be a bit difficult, we suggest zesting the entire fruit and saving half the zest for another use.

View Recipe

From the menu of ... South City Kitchen, 1144 Crescent Ave., Atlanta; 404-873-7358, southcitykitchen.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Underdog Ohio State has what it takes to beat Georgia in Peach Bowl
