RECIPE: Chill out with silken tofu, the ultimate no-cook supper

When it’s this hot outside, the last thing you want to do is heat up the kitchen or fire up the grill. The sultry days of late summer demand no-cook and cold suppers. But a no-cook supper still needs to be filling. Just because it’s hot doesn’t mean you are not hungry. And what could be worse than being both hot and hungry?

According to Medical News Today, numerous studies suggest that a high-protein diet reduces hunger. While we often think of turkey and chicken as lean high-protein foods, you can also satisfy your nutritional needs with lighter ingredients such as eggs, yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, peas and lentils, as well as tofu.

Tofu is made from the milk of mature white dried soybeans, not green edamame. The beans are soaked, ground and then filtered into soy milk. There are two primary types of tofu: block and silken. Both are available in degrees of firmness from soft to extra firm, and both can be found either in the produce department or vacuum-sealed and shelf stable in the international section, depending on the store.

For block tofu, the soy milk is combined with a coagulant and simmered until the curds and whey separate, then placed into molds and pressed. Block tofu is most often used for cooking applications and can be baked, boiled, pan-fried, stir-fried, deep-fried and glazed. Silken tofu is made in a similar process to block tofu, except that the soy milk is thickened without curdling the milk. It is left unpressed, so it retains its moisture and has a smooth and “silky” appearance. Silken tofu is far more delicate than block tofu and similar in texture to flan, baked custard, or soft, fresh cheese. Due to its high water content, silken tofu contains about half the calories and fat of block tofu. Silken tofu is traditionally used in Korean soups or served cold, as with this Japanese-inspired dish. You can also use silken tofu as an egg replacement, in creamy sauces, and as a protein boost for smoothies.

Chilled silken tofu is about to be your new go-to for a no-cook supper ready in under 5 minutes. You don’t even need to drain the package. It is simply a matter of slice, top with a ready-made condiment and serve. The topping for this easy-to-make dish is chili crisp, a spicy, salty, crunchy hot sauce that has exploded in popularity these past few years. Chili crisp is an absolute umami bomb of flavor made of chiles, fragrant spices and crispy bits such as fried garlic, shallot, sesame and peanuts. You can find it online as well as at well-stocked grocery stores and international markets.

Chilled Silken Tofu with Chili Crisp is nutritious, filling and flavorful, perfect for dining in the late-summer heat.

Chilled Silken Tofu with Chili Crisp

