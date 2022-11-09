RECIPE: Buttery, briny and ultra-quick shrimp

One way that I shake up shrimp scampi, a weeknight dinner favorite in my house, is to use preserved lemon peel instead of fresh lemon. The lightly funky tang and briny flavor complement the subtle flavor of the shrimp. Cooking the lemon peel for a few minutes in lightly browned butter softens its texture a bit and infuses the butter with salinity. (You can usually find preserved lemon at well-stocked grocery stores and can always order it online.)

Besides the preserved lemon, I like to season the shrimp with ground cumin for a bit of earthiness. A handful of fresh herbs — a combination of dill and parsley is particularly good here — finishes the dish.