RECIPE: Shortcut romesco meets pork tenderloin for early spring dinner

Explore More weeknight dinner recipes

Pork chops and pork shoulder are great, but I prefer lean, quick-cooking pork tenderloin for a weeknight meal. You’ll want to pick up two tenderloins on the small side (about 12 ounces each) or slice a large one in half lengthwise to cut down on cooking time. They’ll take about 15 minutes in a ripping hot oven, and then need 5 minutes to rest before serving. This almost entirely hands-off cooking process gives you plenty of time to make the sauce.

While it can contain many more ingredients, I’ve pared this romesco down to the essentials: roasted peppers, almonds, garlic, good olive oil, and red wine vinegar. It’s quickest and easiest to use jarred roasted red peppers here, along with roasted, unsalted almonds. (Using unsalted almonds means you can completely control the seasoning of the sauce.) These go into a food processor with peeled garlic and then just need a 30-second blitz before being emulsified with oil and vinegar.