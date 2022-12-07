RECIPE: Tahini transforms cauliflower steaks

To quickly and easily achieve even browning and a tender core, it’s best to cook the cauliflower steaks in two stages — start them in a hot skillet of oil, then transfer them to the oven to cook through. To further speed up cooking, stick a sheet pan in the oven before turning it on so that the pan will be hot when the seared cauliflower steaks land on it.

Many cauliflower steak recipes don’t give any instructions for what to do with the florets that fall off when you trim the heads into steaks, but there’s no reason why you can’t cook them along with the steaks. Once you’ve got the steaks in the oven, give the florets a couple of minutes in the hot skillet to jumpstart their cooking, then add them to the sheet pan in the oven.