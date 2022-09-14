RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti

Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

Bagna Cauda, for serving (see recipe)

Spiced Yogurt, for serving (see recipe)

Chopped Marcona almonds, for garnish In a Dutch oven over high heat, heat 3 inches oil to 350 degrees. Carefully lower cauliflower florets into oil and fry until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Do not crowd oil. When cauliflower is browned, remove and drain. Continue until all cauliflower is fried.

In a large bowl, combine fried cauliflower and Bagna Cauda.

Spread 4 serving plates with Spiced Yogurt and top with cauliflower. Divide any remaining Bagna Cauda in the bowl among the serving plates. If you wish, serve extra Spiced Yogurt on the side for dipping. Garnish with chopped Marcona almonds. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 492 calories (percent of calories from fat, 86), 7 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 48 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 373 milligrams sodium.

Bagna Cauda

The blended oil that Double Zero uses for this dish is 75% canola oil and 25% extra-virgin olive oil.

Bagna Cauda 1/2 cup blended oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 (2-ounce) can anchovies packed in olive oil

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

Pinch red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper In a medium saucepan, combine blended oil, butter, anchovies, garlic, vinegar and red pepper flakes over high heat. Bring to a boil and then remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, puree mixture. Alternatively, pour mixture into the jar of a blender, allow to cool a few minutes, then puree. Season to taste. Keep warm. Makes 1 cup. Nutritional information Per 1/4-cup serving: 356 calories (percent of calories from fat, 97), 2 grams protein, trace carbohydrates, trace fiber, 39 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 36 milligrams cholesterol, 298 milligrams sodium.

Spiced Yogurt 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground fennel

1 cup plain whole-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 bunch flat-leaf parsley, torn into 3-inch lengths

Leaves from 1/2 bunch basil In a dry skillet, heat fennel and coriander over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

In the jar of a blender, combine yogurt, parsley, basil and toasted fennel and coriander. Process until smooth. May be made, then covered and refrigerated, up to 4 hours ahead. Makes 1 cup. Nutritional information Per 1/4-cup serving: 38 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 2 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 31 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Double Zero, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta; 404-991-3666; doublezeroatl.com.

