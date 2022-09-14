ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti

Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Combined ShapeCaption
Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti Courtesy of Heidi Harris

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Whenever we go to Double Zero, we always order the cauliflower antipasti to share with the table as a starter. Even our friends who don’t like vegetables change their minds when they try this dish. May I get the recipe? — Mylan McEwan, Atlanta

Double Zero’s executive chef Zachary Lanier shared the recipe along with this note: Our cauliflower has been a fan favorite for years! Bagna cauda is a very traditional sauce from Italy used for dipping and coating many vegetables. The spiced yogurt adds the creamy, soothing feeling to counter the flavorful bagna cauda. Cauliflower is the perfect vessel to carry these two delicious sauces and bring together a fan-favorite dish.”

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Double Zero’s Cauliflower Antipasti
  • Vegetable or canola oil, for frying
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • Bagna Cauda, for serving (see recipe)
  • Spiced Yogurt, for serving (see recipe)
  • Chopped Marcona almonds, for garnish
  • In a Dutch oven over high heat, heat 3 inches oil to 350 degrees. Carefully lower cauliflower florets into oil and fry until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Do not crowd oil. When cauliflower is browned, remove and drain. Continue until all cauliflower is fried.
  • In a large bowl, combine fried cauliflower and Bagna Cauda.
  • Spread 4 serving plates with Spiced Yogurt and top with cauliflower. Divide any remaining Bagna Cauda in the bowl among the serving plates. If you wish, serve extra Spiced Yogurt on the side for dipping. Garnish with chopped Marcona almonds. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 492 calories (percent of calories from fat, 86), 7 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 48 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 373 milligrams sodium.

Bagna Cauda

The blended oil that Double Zero uses for this dish is 75% canola oil and 25% extra-virgin olive oil.

Bagna Cauda
  • 1/2 cup blended oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 (2-ounce) can anchovies packed in olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • Pinch red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper
  • In a medium saucepan, combine blended oil, butter, anchovies, garlic, vinegar and red pepper flakes over high heat. Bring to a boil and then remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, puree mixture. Alternatively, pour mixture into the jar of a blender, allow to cool a few minutes, then puree. Season to taste. Keep warm. Makes 1 cup.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 356 calories (percent of calories from fat, 97), 2 grams protein, trace carbohydrates, trace fiber, 39 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 36 milligrams cholesterol, 298 milligrams sodium.

Spiced Yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 1 cup plain whole-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 bunch flat-leaf parsley, torn into 3-inch lengths
  • Leaves from 1/2 bunch basil
  • In a dry skillet, heat fennel and coriander over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  • In the jar of a blender, combine yogurt, parsley, basil and toasted fennel and coriander. Process until smooth. May be made, then covered and refrigerated, up to 4 hours ahead. Makes 1 cup.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 38 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 2 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 8 milligrams cholesterol, 31 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Double Zero, 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta; 404-991-3666; doublezeroatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
September 13, 2022 Alto - Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker (center) speaks as he and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner candidate, State Sen. Tyler Harper (left) join with local farmers during a roundtable at Jaemor Farms in Alto on Tuesday, September 103, 2022.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker supports 15-week proposed national abortion ban1h ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms, a White House senior advisor for public engagement and former mayor of Atlanta, speaks at event hosted by Axios in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Screenshot)

Credit: Screengrab

Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
18h ago
Atlanta police were called to a shooting and a stabbing at separate Waffle Houses early Tuesday morning.

Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
18h ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
55m ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
55m ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
6h ago
The Latest
New York Times staff writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark tries to make mealtime easier, while keeping as much flavor as possible, with “Dinner in One” (Clarkson Potter, $29.99). (Photos courtesy of Amy Dickerson and Clarkson Potter)

Credit: Handout

RECIPES: With one pan, get dinner on table ‘easily and interestingly’
23m ago
RECIPE: Get saucy with end-of-summer tomatoes
1h ago
RECIPE: Forget pumpkin spice - it’s apple cider season, y’all
2h ago
Featured
Grenadier Guards flank the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
1h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top