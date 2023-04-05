RECIPE: Make Seed Kitchen & Bar’s Smoked Salmon and Potato Pancakes

“The Smoked Salmon and Potato Pancakes have been on the menu for over a decade and have become a staple of Seed’s Sunday brunch menu,” said Seed Kitchen & Bar chef-owner Doug Turbush. “Guests love the playful take on a classic brunch combination presented in a unique way.”

This recipe isn’t terribly difficult to make, but requires a number of components which need to be ready at the same time. It’s an example of a great restaurant dish that is perhaps not so easy to produce at home. The smoked salmon is the only component the restaurant doesn’t make in house.