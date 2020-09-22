RECIPE: Roasted vegetable salad is colorful, crunchy, salty and sweet

“Never been a big recipe guy," Sartain said. "But, it’s evolved from cooking for myself to what can I do that’s fun every night, and is going to feed everybody. And, we always have everybody eat real food.”

Sartain’s ideas about real food were reinforced some two and a half years ago, when he decided it was time to lose weight. Sartain lost 140 pounds by exercising and eating well. With that regime, he’s still able to eat a lot, and, once a week, he has a cheat meal.