RECIPE: Roasted vegetable salad is colorful, crunchy, salty and sweet

Real estate agent William Sartain has been cooking since his days at the University of Georgia, where he played baseball. Nowadays, the Atlanta native cooks for his wife and two young children at their Dunwoody home.
“Never been a big recipe guy," Sartain said. "But, it’s evolved from cooking for myself to what can I do that’s fun every night, and is going to feed everybody. And, we always have everybody eat real food.”
Sartain’s ideas about real food were reinforced some two and a half years ago, when he decided it was time to lose weight. Sartain lost 140 pounds by exercising and eating well. With that regime, he’s still able to eat a lot, and, once a week, he has a cheat meal.
Credit: Handout
“One of the first things I did was cut sugar out of my diet, and I starting eating produce and protein,” he said.
During the pandemic, Sartain has done a lot more food planning, and he keeps a freezer stocked with meat. He loves to grill, and he recently bought an air fryer, which he uses to cook everything from chicken thighs to Brussels sprouts.
Sartain shared a recipe for Roasted Vegetable Salad that started out on the grill, but later was adapted “to be able to make in the kitchen on a Wednesday night.”
With charred vegetables, caramelized onions, slivered almonds and shaved parmesan cheese, Sartain said it’s colorful, crunchy, salty and sweet at the same time. And, it’s pretty enough to take to a potluck.
- 1 sweet or Vidalia onion, sliced
- 1 bunch of thick asparagus
- 2 large yellow squash
- 2 large zucchini
- 4 ears of corn
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ½ cup shaved parmesan
- extra virgin olive oil for cooking
- salt and pepper
- lemon pepper
- Preheat oven to 400
- In a large pan, over medium heat, toss the sliced onion with olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir every few minutes until caramelized, 20-25 minutes.
- Lightly coat the asparagus in olive oil and lemon pepper. Cook in the oven for 10 minutes.
- Turn the oven to high broil.
- Slice the zucchini and squash in half lengthwise. Brush the cut side with olive oil and season with lemon pepper. Place on a tin foil-lined baking sheet, with skin side down. Broil for 8 minutes. Do not slice while hot, or salad will be watery.
- In a large pot, boil corn for 5 minutes, then char, either over flame on the stove, rotating every 30 seconds, or place under the broiler, rotating every minute or so. Slice corn off the cob once it is cooled.
- Turn the oven to 350 and place the almonds on a baking sheet and cook until slightly brown, about 7-8 minutes.
- Chop the squash, zucchini and asparagus into bite-sized pieces.
- Combine the squash, zucchini, asparagus, corn, almonds and most of the parmesan cheese. Spread in a serving dish. Layer the caramelized onions and the rest of the parmesan on top. Drizzle dressing over the top before serving. There will be extra dressing. Serves 12.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, with half of the dressing: 172 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 4 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 2 milligrams cholesterol, 89 milligrams sodium.
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- zest of half a lemon
- 1½ teaspoons dried parsley
- salt and pepper to taste
- Combine olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest and dried parsley, and add salt and pepper to taste. Whisk or blend until combined. Makes about ⅔ cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 63 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), trace protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), trace cholesterol, 17 milligrams sodium.
