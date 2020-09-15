Community Cooks: Lilburn family has fun cooking together on YouTube

To liven things up, many of the recipes they demonstrate have a mystery ingredient, or change a familiar recipe, using something unexpected.

The family’s Summery Orange-Lime Meringue Pie is a take on the classic lemon meringue pie, made with the ingredients they had on hand.

“We were glad that we used the lime, as well as the orange, because a lemon meringue pie works because it’s tart, as well as sweet,” Teresa said. “You get the unexpected sweetness of the orange, and some of the tartness you expect from the lime.”

Some episodes also have included taste tests, and there even was an episode about cooking on a small outdoor stove during a camping trip.

“Anything food-related and fun,” she said. “My kids each have their own unique TV personalities. My daughter is the one who explains everything, and is very good with words. My son is the goofy one. So, they work really well together on screen.”

Watch Dash of Delish: youtube.com/channel/UCx61ommaifm-Kn_1irddPKQ/videos

Summery Orange Lime Meringue Pie 1 pre baked crust

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup orange juice; freshly squeezed is best

½ cup water

3 large egg yolks, well beaten in a large bowl

2 tablespoons lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

4 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 tablespoon butter

3 large egg whites

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar

6 tablespoons sugar For the filling: Whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and salt in a saucepan. Whisk in orange juice and water until smooth.

On a stovetop, cook and stir over medium heat, until thickened and bubbly.

Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from the heat.

Gradually stir 1 cup of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly.

Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Add the lime and lemon juice, orange zest and butter. Pour the hot filling into the pie crust.

For the meringue: In a mixer, beat egg whites until foamy.

Add cream of tartar; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high speed, until stiff peaks form.

Spread evenly over hot filling, making sure to seal the edges of the crust.

Using the back of a spoon, tap the top of the meringue to make small peaks for decoration.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes, or until golden.

Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour; refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers. Serves 8 Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 332 calories (percent of calories from fat, 28), 3 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 11 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 73 milligrams cholesterol, 213 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 332 calories (percent of calories from fat, 28), 3 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 11 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 73 milligrams cholesterol, 213 milligrams sodium.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.