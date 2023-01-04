BreakingNews
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Resolve to eat more tacos with this Brussels sprouts dish

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Friends, if your New Year’s resolution is to eat more tacos, I have a recipe for you. And if your resolution is to eat healthier, or prepare more homemade meals, or break through your cooking rut, you should read on, too. This recipe for Brussels sprouts tacos checks all the boxes for a nutritious, delicious meal that’s ready in about 20 minutes, including prep time.

Your first question might be: Why are we wrapping Brussels sprouts in tortillas? The simple answer is that I wanted to entice my family to eat more vegetables, and they will eat anything that resembles a taco. The more sophisticated answer is that roasted Brussels sprouts deliver deep, savory notes with lots of filling fiber. They are sufficiently hearty and tasty to carry a meatless meal.

To be a weeknight staple, this recipe needs to come together quickly. Browning the Brussels sprouts in a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop cooks them in half the time it takes to roast them in the oven. Bonus: We can slip slivers of garlic into the skillet when the Brussels are nearly finished, which yields complementary roasted garlic notes in seconds.

A drizzle of Greek yogurt seasoned with spicy ancho powder adds a creamy texture but scant calories. For a vegan option, skip the crema and top your tacos with salsa or chopped red bell peppers. Either way, these tacos are so terrific, you’ll resolve to enjoy them all year long.

ExploreMore Kitchen Curious recipes

Brussels Sprouts Tacos with Ancho Crema

View Recipe
ExploreRECIPE: Make Southern Bistro’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts with glaze
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos 3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia lawmakers likely to focus on education funding, school safety
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
1h ago

Credit: Uncredited

'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 ways to be healthier and help save the environment
1h ago
Cookbook review: A family cookbook with a dash of showbiz
1h ago
Made in Georgia: Palmetto beekeeper keeps finding new uses for honey
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
16h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
22h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
17h ago
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top