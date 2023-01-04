RECIPE: Resolve to eat more tacos with this Brussels sprouts dish

Friends, if your New Year’s resolution is to eat more tacos, I have a recipe for you. And if your resolution is to eat healthier, or prepare more homemade meals, or break through your cooking rut, you should read on, too. This recipe for Brussels sprouts tacos checks all the boxes for a nutritious, delicious meal that’s ready in about 20 minutes, including prep time.
Your first question might be: Why are we wrapping Brussels sprouts in tortillas? The simple answer is that I wanted to entice my family to eat more vegetables, and they will eat anything that resembles a taco. The more sophisticated answer is that roasted Brussels sprouts deliver deep, savory notes with lots of filling fiber. They are sufficiently hearty and tasty to carry a meatless meal.
To be a weeknight staple, this recipe needs to come together quickly. Browning the Brussels sprouts in a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop cooks them in half the time it takes to roast them in the oven. Bonus: We can slip slivers of garlic into the skillet when the Brussels are nearly finished, which yields complementary roasted garlic notes in seconds.
A drizzle of Greek yogurt seasoned with spicy ancho powder adds a creamy texture but scant calories. For a vegan option, skip the crema and top your tacos with salsa or chopped red bell peppers. Either way, these tacos are so terrific, you’ll resolve to enjoy them all year long.
Brussels Sprouts Tacos with Ancho Crema
