RECIPE: Resolve to eat more tacos with this Brussels sprouts dish

Your first question might be: Why are we wrapping Brussels sprouts in tortillas? The simple answer is that I wanted to entice my family to eat more vegetables, and they will eat anything that resembles a taco. The more sophisticated answer is that roasted Brussels sprouts deliver deep, savory notes with lots of filling fiber. They are sufficiently hearty and tasty to carry a meatless meal.

To be a weeknight staple, this recipe needs to come together quickly. Browning the Brussels sprouts in a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop cooks them in half the time it takes to roast them in the oven. Bonus: We can slip slivers of garlic into the skillet when the Brussels are nearly finished, which yields complementary roasted garlic notes in seconds.