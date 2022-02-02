RECIPE: Ragout is perfect for weeknight winter dinners

Explore More easy weeknight dinner recipes

Kitchen magic happens when a dish is greater than the sum of its parts. The word umami means “yummy” or “delicious” in Japanese. It’s also known as the “fifth taste” and is sometimes described as “savory” to go along with sour, salty, bitter, and sweet. Think of the meaty flavor of mushrooms, the earthiness of sweet potatoes, the richly vegetal flavor of winter greens, and the natural saltiness of tomatoes. Other foods that are intensely savory include cured meats and cheeses. That means there’s a scientific reason Southerners love collard greens simmered with a smoky ham hock! The triple dose of umami found in the tomatoes, greens and Parmesan is what encourages and assures this culinary alchemy.

Turkey sausage is available in links, ground and packaged in tubes. The package weights vary from 14 to 18 ounces, but any amount in this range will work with this recipe. Choose mild, sweet or hot depending on your preferred heat level, but know that this dish explodes with flavor with a little heat.