RECIPE: Ragout is perfect for weeknight winter dinners

This hearty, full-flavored stew-like ragout is perfect for hungry appetites in cold weather. Using turkey sausage makes it heart-healthy, too. The role the ground sausage plays is more than a mere seasoning, like hog jowl, ham or bacon in traditional Southern-style recipes. Going with equal parts lean protein and vegetables transforms tomato-braised winter greens from a satisfying side dish into a fantastic full-on meal.
Kitchen magic happens when a dish is greater than the sum of its parts. The word umami means “yummy” or “delicious” in Japanese. It’s also known as the “fifth taste” and is sometimes described as “savory” to go along with sour, salty, bitter, and sweet. Think of the meaty flavor of mushrooms, the earthiness of sweet potatoes, the richly vegetal flavor of winter greens, and the natural saltiness of tomatoes. Other foods that are intensely savory include cured meats and cheeses. That means there’s a scientific reason Southerners love collard greens simmered with a smoky ham hock! The triple dose of umami found in the tomatoes, greens and Parmesan is what encourages and assures this culinary alchemy.
Turkey sausage is available in links, ground and packaged in tubes. The package weights vary from 14 to 18 ounces, but any amount in this range will work with this recipe. Choose mild, sweet or hot depending on your preferred heat level, but know that this dish explodes with flavor with a little heat.
Serve this dish with crusty bread for a quick and satisfying supper.
Virginia Willis is an Atlanta-based Food Network Kitchen chef, James Beard Award-winning food writer and cookbook author. Follow her at virginiawillis.com.
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 14 ounces raw turkey sausage
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, preferably no salt added
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 16-ounce bag chopped kale or collard greens
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish
- Crusty bread, for serving
- Heat the oil in a large saucepot over medium-high heat. Add the turkey sausage in chunks about the size of a walnut, letting them sear on one side before stirring with a wooden spoon to brown all over, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Lower the heat to medium, then add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is clear and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Add the greens, a few handfuls at a time, stirring to wilt and combine to make room in the pot, if necessary, before adding the rest of the greens.
- Lower the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook, checking once or twice, until the greens are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes. Add Parmesan and stir to combine and melt the cheese. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Serve hot with crusty bread and additional Parmesan, if desired. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 317 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 27 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 79 milligrams cholesterol, 845 milligrams sodium.
