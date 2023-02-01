X
Dark Mode Toggle

RECIPE: An umami-rich braise in 30 minutes

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
28 minutes ago

A “quick braise” is an oxymoron. In the classic sense, braising is a cooking technique that relies upon a small amount of cooking liquid and a low and slow cooking process to break down collagen and connective tissue in meats. While it is not often a labor-intensive process, it does take time — not ideal for weeknight cooking.

But if you allow for oxymorons in your kitchen, you can apply most of the traditional steps for preparing a braise — browning meat, adding a small amount of flavorful cooking liquid and cooking, covered, until tender — you can achieve a similar dish that is still just as delicious.

For this quick-braised chicken dish, I like to use boneless, skinless chicken thighs because they can turn fork-tender after cooking for just 15 minutes. The braising liquid is a potent, umami-rich combination of garlic, coconut milk and soy sauce. To amplify the coconut flavor, I brown the chicken thighs in unrefined coconut oil, and I save time by browning just one side of the thighs. (Much of the goal of browning is to build flavor on both the surface of the meat and the bottom of the pan; you don’t need to brown both sides of the meat to accomplish this.) Once the chicken is browned and garlic is softened, you only need to cover the skillet and let the mixture “braise” in coconut milk and soy sauce for 10 minutes or so.

A note on the soy sauce: This dish is best when prepared with Chinese dark soy sauce instead of the lighter Japanese-style soy sauce sold at most American grocery stores. The color and umami notes will be much richer. You can find dark soy sauce at most Asian markets or online.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Quick-Braised Coconut Chicken

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
14h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico

Despite 'Cop City' protests, Atlanta moves forward with plan
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brandon Amato

RECIPE: Make 5Church’s Baby Kale Salad
12m ago
Cookbook review: Plant-based strategies for busy people
39m ago
Stock Up: 3 sweet treats for your valentine
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
18h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
17h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top