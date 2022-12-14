RECIPE: Mini meatloaves are comfort food in minutes

The first trick is to turn a single meatloaf into several meatloaves. By dividing a pound of ground beef’s worth of meatloaf mix into eight small loaves, you can cook the mixture in 15 minutes. A few additional minutes under the broiler will caramelize a glaze and it will be ready to serve.

The second trick is to streamline the ingredient list. Most meatloaf recipes call for multiple aromatics, vegetables and seasonings, in addition to the eggs, milk and breadcrumbs that are necessary to give structure to the loaf while maintaining a light texture. There’s also the glaze to consider, which often includes ketchup and myriad more seasonings.