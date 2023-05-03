RECIPE: Try this TikTok-inspired breakfast for dinner

The social media platform TikTok has become a go-to for recipe inspiration and culinary videos for everyone from newbie cooks to seasoned chefs. Often the concepts are mind-bogglingly simple – feta baked in tomatoes and microwaved salmon with rice. Some are just mind-boggling, like shredding a rock-hard frozen chicken breast on a box grater, or reconstituting cheese-flavored potato chips for soup. However, for all the TikTok creations that might make you question humanity, there are plenty of delicious ones, like Pesto Egg Toast, widely credited to content creator Amy Wilichowski.
Eggs are fried in the oil from pesto. Genius! The herby eggs are placed atop toast that has been slathered with ricotta and smashed avocado, then topped with honey and red pepper flakes. Of course, no recipe on the web remains the same for long. Other versions include scrambling the eggs, transforming the toast-egg combination into a “toad in the hole,” and gluten-free options involving sliced sweet potato.
Not a single version that I watched or recipe that I read indicates that the pesto sticks to the bottom of the pan. Be aware and keep the heat low. My rendition eliminates the duo of creamy ricotta and avocado for a more textured smash of savory cherry tomatoes. Topped with a hefty hand of freshly grated Parmesan, it takes a simple breakfast toast to a satisfying supper in less than 30 minutes with only 6 ingredients.
Pesto Egg and Tomato Toasts
