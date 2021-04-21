RECIPE: Peel your way to a carrot ribbon salad

Up until a few years ago, this was the case in my own mother’s kitchen. Whenever I visited, I would wrangle with Mama’s decades-old peeler. I’d cringe while I prepped cucumbers or broccoli, thinking I just might lose a thumb or an eye.

Scalpel-quality vegetable peelers make a home cook’s life so much easier. Like great chef’s knives, they do all the work so you don’t have to labor — and potentially jab yourself — when peeling mangos or butternut squash. Well-made, razor-sharp peelers cost $10 or less at the local kitchen store or online. And they are the key to quickly making salads and other plant-based dishes, including my Carrot Ribbon Salad.