RECIPE: Whip up this airy springtime omelet

I discovered that air can make or break a recipe while watching Nathalie Dupree on my grandparents’ 13-inch black and white Sanyo. Until then, I didn’t realize that whipping single ingredients could make simple dishes look and taste so sophisticated. I set out on a mission to learn everything I could about meringues, mousses, soufflés and more.
I started by cracking open Mama’s big “Betty Crocker Cookbook” and landed on a recipe intriguingly named Puffy Omelet. I was captivated by the notion of transforming eggs into something gourmet. I quickly learned that separating the yolks from the whites and beating them each for a few minutes with a hand mixer made my usual stovetop omelets sublime.
I make this version of my puffy omelets for Easter or Mother’s Day brunch. It’s light yet filling, and the ribbons of asparagus with a few squeezes of lemon sing of spring. There’s always a wow factor when I place it in front of family and friends. I prefer the nutty flavor of Gruyere cheese, but a milder Swiss works well, too.
- 7-8 asparagus spears
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- Couple squeezes lemon juice
- 8 ounces thinly shaved Gruyere cheese, divided
- Heat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Snap off the woody ends of the asparagus and discard. Run a sharp vegetable peeler along the spears to create thin ribbons. Reserve the tips. Set aside.
- Separate the eggs. Place the egg whites in a medium mixing bowl and the yolks in a small mixing bowl. Add the water and salt to the egg whites. Beat with a hand mixer on high speed until stiff, 2-3 minutes. Add the pepper to the egg yolks and beat with the mixer on high speed until very thick and a soft yellow color, about 3 minutes.
- Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the egg yolks into the egg whites. Set aside.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a 10-inch, ovenproof skillet on medium-high. Add the asparagus ribbons and tips, and saute 4-5 minutes, until tender. Season with salt and lemon juice. Transfer to a plate and cover.
- Turn the heat down to medium. Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the skillet. As the butter melts, tilt the skillet to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. Pour in the egg mixture. Reduce the heat to low. Cook 5 minutes or until the eggs slightly pull away from the skillet edges and the sides are lightly golden.
- Transfer to the oven and bake 7-10 minutes, until the center begins to set. Place half of the Gruyere on one side of the omelet. Add the asparagus on top of the cheese. Continue baking for 5 minutes.
- Using a large spatula, gently fold the omelet in half. If needed, lightly press the omelet with the spatula and hold a few seconds until it relaxes and stays folded. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake 3 more minutes, until the cheese melts.
- Remove from the oven. Serve from the skillet or slip onto a warm serving platter. Serves 2-4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 2: 726 calories (percent of calories from fat, 71), 48 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 58 grams total fat (32 grams saturated), 527 milligrams cholesterol, 1,284 milligrams sodium.
Chadwick Boyd is a frequent TV guest, judge on Hallmark Channel and cookbook author. Find more of his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.