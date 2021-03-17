RECIPE: Whip up this airy springtime omelet

I started by cracking open Mama’s big “Betty Crocker Cookbook” and landed on a recipe intriguingly named Puffy Omelet. I was captivated by the notion of transforming eggs into something gourmet. I quickly learned that separating the yolks from the whites and beating them each for a few minutes with a hand mixer made my usual stovetop omelets sublime.

I make this version of my puffy omelets for Easter or Mother’s Day brunch. It’s light yet filling, and the ribbons of asparagus with a few squeezes of lemon sing of spring. There’s always a wow factor when I place it in front of family and friends. I prefer the nutty flavor of Gruyere cheese, but a milder Swiss works well, too.