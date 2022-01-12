RECIPE: No-oven English muffins

There are significant benefits to undertaking the breads you might find outside of a European bakery. Often breads not baked in an oven are easy to assemble, flavorful and generally more reflective of the everyday baking that happens in homes all over the world.

Tigelle are essentially a Bolognese style of English muffin that’s cooked on a stovetop and traditionally used to sandwich prosciutto and sharp cheese. In this version, a pinch of whole spelt flour — not that sold as white spelt or all-purpose spelt — gives your dough a wonderful mottled look and nutty depth. The dough is straightforward, and once you get the hang of cooking the tigelle, make a lot and freeze whatever you don’t use for later.