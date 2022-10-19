RECIPE: Make Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktail’s Chicken Fried Bacon

The Milton’s chicken-fried bacon is served as an appetizer, arranged on a plate and topped with andouille gravy and Nashville hot maple syrup. The bacon also makes an appearance on the restaurant’s chicken-fried bacon BLT.

The bacon is dipped into buttermilk, then into seasoned flour before frying. Milton’s uses seasoned flour from Colonel Jim’s Breading Co., but you can make your own with a little salt and pepper or just use all-purpose flour, which is how we tested the recipe.