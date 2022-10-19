RECIPE: Make Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktail’s Chicken Fried Bacon

The Milton’s Chicken Fried Bacon on their nibble menu is amazing. It’s decadent, sure, but amazing nonetheless. Will they share the recipe? — Armond Irwin, Johns Creek
The Milton’s chicken-fried bacon is served as an appetizer, arranged on a plate and topped with andouille gravy and Nashville hot maple syrup. The bacon also makes an appearance on the restaurant’s chicken-fried bacon BLT.
The bacon is dipped into buttermilk, then into seasoned flour before frying. Milton’s uses seasoned flour from Colonel Jim’s Breading Co., but you can make your own with a little salt and pepper or just use all-purpose flour, which is how we tested the recipe.
The restaurant makes its candied pecans, but we suggest you use your favorite purchased nuts.
- Oil for frying bacon
- 1/2 cup seasoned flour (see note)
- 3 slices thick-cut applewood bacon (about 1/4 pound)
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup Andouille Red Eye Gravy (recipe follows)
- 1/4 cup candied pecans
- 1/4 cup Nashville Hot Maple Syrup (recipe follows)
- Candied pecans, for garnish
- In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees.
- Put flour in a pie plate.
- In another pie plate, arrange the bacon strips. Pour buttermilk over bacon and turn strips to cover evenly with buttermilk. Working 1 strip at a time, dip bacon into flour, making sure all sides are coated. Shake off excess flour and carefully put bacon into hot oil. Add as many strips as the Dutch oven will hold without crowding. Cook bacon 3 minutes, until golden brown. Remove bacon from oil and drain. Arrange bacon slices on a plate, top with Andouille Red Eye Gravy, candied pecans and then drizzle with Nashville Hot Maple Syrup. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 1,420 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), 24 grams protein, 65 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 120 grams total fat (23 grams saturated), 90 milligrams cholesterol, 994 milligrams sodium.
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 cup 1/4-inch diced yellow onion
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1 4-ounce link andouille, diced
- 1/4 teaspoon celery seed
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup brewed coffee
- 1/4 cup white wine (Milton’s uses Chablis)
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup half-and-half
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and celery and cook until vegetables turn translucent, about 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add andouille and celery seed and cook 3 minutes. Whisk in flour and cook, stirring frequently 3 minutes. Whisk in coffee and wine and continue cooking 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, cook 2 minutes, then stir in half-and-half. Allow gravy to reach a simmer, cook until it thickens, about 5 minutes, then remove from heat. Keep warm until ready to use. Makes 4 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/4-cup serving: 69 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 3 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 108 milligrams sodium.
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons cayenne
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 3/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
- In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, maple syrup, cayenne, brown sugar, smoked paprika, granulated garlic and chili powder until smooth. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to use. Bring to room temperature before using. Makes 1 1/4 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 74 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 4 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails, 800 Mayfield Road, Milton; 770-817-0161; miltonscuisine.com.
