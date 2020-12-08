RECIPE: Middle Eastern spice blend maximizes flavor of Italian classic

What’s exciting about books such as these — particularly those by Gomez and Ottolenghi — is that they encourage liberated cooking, a style that isn’t confined to culinary traditions. Both chefs embrace a global pantry, uncommon ingredient pairings and cooking processes that ramp up flavors. The end result is often a fresh take on familiar dishes.

One example is Ottolenghi’s adaptation of cacio e pepe, the Roman pasta dish starring cheese and pepper. He breaks with custom by introducing into the mix za’atar, a Middle Eastern flavoring blend consisting of dried thyme, oregano, sumac and toasted sesame seeds.