COOKBOOK REVIEW: A flavor spectrum without limits

Closing those restaurants freed her to dabble in a wide range of culinary interests — “sometimes fleeting or long-held” — in creating meals she shares at home with her teenage son, Ethan, and frequent guests.

Explore More cookbook reviews

“We are all guided by a world of influences that sway our tastes from one day to the next,” she writes in the introduction to “I Cook in Color: Bright Flavors From My Kitchen and Around the World” written with Martha Hall Foose (Running Press, $32.50). These recipes — in lively chapters such as Colorful Drinks to Sip and Savor, Bright Salads, and Beef and Venison Dishes From Around the World — paint a more nuanced portrait of a well-traveled life that’s constantly evolving.