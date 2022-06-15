RECIPE: Master the madeleine

There are a few classics a serious baker must absolutely master. For the serious Francophile baker — or the baker with a literary interest — the list of classics most certainly includes a madeleine.
Famous for being a cookie of the extremely well-read (I am convinced that only literature professors have actually read Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time”), the madeleine involuntarily transports Proust’s narrator back to an essential, emotional memory.
Those of us who have seen the Pixar film “Ratatouille” get the gist: It’s what happens to the grumpy food critic when he tastes the peasant food of his youth.
Literature or not, the madeleine is a great cookie. Inexpensive madeleine pans are easy to find, and with one, you can learn to master the signature bump that separates the pretenders from the serious madeleines. I like combining herbs and vanilla to give the cookie a delicate depth, worthy of Proust himself.
- 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) all-purpose flour, plus extra for greasing pan
- 1 1/2 teaspoons (6 grams) baking powder
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (125 grams) sugar
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon finely diced fresh sage
- 1 vanilla bean, scraped
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons (15 grams) honey
- 1/3 cup (80 grams) milk, slightly warmed in microwave 10 seconds
- 11 tablespoons (151 grams) melted unsalted butter, divided
- Special equipment: madeleine pan
- In a small bowl, combine flour and baking powder and set aside.
- In a separate small bowl, combine sugar, lemon zest, sage and vanilla bean. Rub the mixture with your fingers until sugar is fragrant. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk eggs and honey until combined. Whisking continuously, add sugar mixture to eggs and honey until smooth.
- Add warm milk to eggs, honey and sugar. Whisk to combine. Gradually add flour and baking soda, whisking continuously until mixture is smooth and free of lumps. Add 8 tablespoons melted butter and whisk until the batter is smooth and shiny and no pools of melted butter remain.
- Cover with plastic and refrigerate 1 hour. Heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Brush madeleine pan with the remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter, coating each cavity of the pan evenly. Dust the entire pan with flour and knock off excess so the pan is lightly and evenly dusted.
- Fill each madeleine cavity with 1 tablespoon batter, until it is 2/3 full. Freeze, uncovered, 20 minutes, until batter is just firm to the touch.
- Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes, until a small golden brown bump forms on each madeliene. Unmold cookies as soon as they come out of the oven. Let cool on a wire rack. Makes 24 cookies.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per cookie: 121 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 2 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 6 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 31 milligrams sodium.
Chris Wilkins has been a professional baker for 12 years. He is a two-time James Beard Award nominee and the founder and co-owner of Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jeans. Submit your baking questions to bakebetterajc@gmail.com.
