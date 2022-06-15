RECIPE: Master the madeleine

Famous for being a cookie of the extremely well-read (I am convinced that only literature professors have actually read Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time”), the madeleine involuntarily transports Proust’s narrator back to an essential, emotional memory.

Those of us who have seen the Pixar film “Ratatouille” get the gist: It’s what happens to the grumpy food critic when he tastes the peasant food of his youth.