BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Driver crashes into apartment near Morehouse campus as woman slept
X

RECIPE: Make Wood’s Chapel BBQ’s Creamed Corn

Credit: David Danzig

Credit: David Danzig

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
29 minutes ago

I don’t know the secret, but the creamed corn at Wood’s Chapel BBQ in Summerhill is unlike any other. We’d love to know how they make it. Angelica Turner, Atlanta

Wood’s Chapel BBQ chef-partner Todd Ginsberg created this take on esquites, the off-the-cob version of Mexican street corn. “Hominy adds a nice earthiness while still bolstering the corn flavor. It doesn’t have the same sweetness as straight-up corn, so you get a nuanced corn flavor, like the flavor of a fresh corn tortilla,” Ginsberg said.

In the summer, the restaurant makes this dish with corn cut fresh off the cob, but this version, using frozen corn, works when out-of-season corn is not as sweet as you would like. Don’t be tempted to skip the Morita Mayo. It’s the perfect tart and tangy complement to the richness of the creamed corn.

The recipe makes 12 cups, the equivalent of about 16 servings at the restaurant. It’s ideal when you’re hosting a crowd. However, the recipe would be easy to cut in half when you don’t need quite so much.

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Wood’s Chapel BBQ’s Creamed Corn

View Recipe

Morita Mayo

Morita peppers are a type of dried chipotle pepper made from smoked, red-ripe jalapeno peppers. Moritas are smoked for less time than chipotles. You can find moritas in shops that specialize in Mexican or international groceries, or substitute dried chipotles.

From the menu of ... Wood’s Chapel BBQ, 85 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz helped Braves’ Spencer Strider 9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He put solar panels on his roof. Now his HOA wants them removed
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s #BillionDollarLawyer once attacked Trump, now defends him
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

RECIPES: Edible flowers inspire petal-to-plate cooking
4m ago
Schoolhouse Brewing is growing at Emory Point
20h ago
Cookbook review: recipes for the messy mini-pleasures of life
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
2h ago
Jimmy Carter in hearts of Plains residents on quiet Easter Sunday
Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top