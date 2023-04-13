RECIPE: Make Wood’s Chapel BBQ’s Creamed Corn

I don’t know the secret, but the creamed corn at Wood’s Chapel BBQ in Summerhill is unlike any other. We’d love to know how they make it. — Angelica Turner, Atlanta
Wood’s Chapel BBQ chef-partner Todd Ginsberg created this take on esquites, the off-the-cob version of Mexican street corn. “Hominy adds a nice earthiness while still bolstering the corn flavor. It doesn’t have the same sweetness as straight-up corn, so you get a nuanced corn flavor, like the flavor of a fresh corn tortilla,” Ginsberg said.
In the summer, the restaurant makes this dish with corn cut fresh off the cob, but this version, using frozen corn, works when out-of-season corn is not as sweet as you would like. Don’t be tempted to skip the Morita Mayo. It’s the perfect tart and tangy complement to the richness of the creamed corn.
The recipe makes 12 cups, the equivalent of about 16 servings at the restaurant. It’s ideal when you’re hosting a crowd. However, the recipe would be easy to cut in half when you don’t need quite so much.
Wood’s Chapel BBQ’s Creamed Corn
Morita Mayo
Morita peppers are a type of dried chipotle pepper made from smoked, red-ripe jalapeno peppers. Moritas are smoked for less time than chipotles. You can find moritas in shops that specialize in Mexican or international groceries, or substitute dried chipotles.
From the menu of ... Wood’s Chapel BBQ, 85 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta; 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com.
