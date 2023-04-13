RECIPE: Make Wood’s Chapel BBQ’s Creamed Corn

Wood’s Chapel BBQ chef-partner Todd Ginsberg created this take on esquites, the off-the-cob version of Mexican street corn. “Hominy adds a nice earthiness while still bolstering the corn flavor. It doesn’t have the same sweetness as straight-up corn, so you get a nuanced corn flavor, like the flavor of a fresh corn tortilla,” Ginsberg said.

In the summer, the restaurant makes this dish with corn cut fresh off the cob, but this version, using frozen corn, works when out-of-season corn is not as sweet as you would like. Don’t be tempted to skip the Morita Mayo. It’s the perfect tart and tangy complement to the richness of the creamed corn.