Recipe: Make Willy’s Mexicana Grill’s Goal Bowl

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
55 minutes ago
I love the Goal Bowl at Willy’s Mexicana Grill. I think it’s the sauce on the chicken that makes this bowl so much better than anyone else’s. I’d love to have the recipe. Thank you. — Cody Small, Marietta

“We created the Goal Bowl to help our guests meet their dietary goals while eating out,” wrote Sam Bryan, senior director of marketing and sales for Willy’s Mexicana Grill. “It’s a starter bowl that works for most of the popular diets and, of course, the option to customize is always available. Do you want to make it vegetarian or vegan? Order tofu instead. ...The Goal Bowl is not listed on our menu board anymore, but you can still order it and it is also available online at willys.com.”

The restaurant calls this “adobe” chicken, but the flavors will remind you of traditional adobo seasoning with its mix of onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin and oregano.

The version of Willy’s Goal Bowl in the photo is packed with a healthy serving of lettuce, chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole and cucumber. Recipes for the chicken and guacamole are provided below. Make your own pico de gallo by combining a mixture of diced tomatoes and onions with chopped cilantro and hot peppers, dressed with lime juice and salt.

Willy’s Mexicana Grill’s Goal Bowl

Note: For nutritional calculations, a “pinch” is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Willy’s Adobe Marinade

This sauce gets its signature flavor from chopped chipotles with adobo sauce.

Willy’s Guacamole

The choice between serrano and jalapeno peppers will make the guacamole spicier (serrano) or milder (jalapeno). For less heat, remove the seeds. When working with hot peppers, it’s a good idea to use food-safe gloves.

From the menu of ... Willy’s Mexicana Grill, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta; 770-973-1726, willys.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

