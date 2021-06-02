RECIPE: Make the Palm’s Seafood Posillipo

I loved the Palm’s Seafood Posillipo during Lent, but would love even more to enjoy it year-round! Is it possible to get the recipe for serving this dish at home? — Caroline James, Atlanta
Seafood dishes with “Posillipo” in the name reference the Italian peninsula on the Gulf of Naples and often feature a mix of seafood cooked in a wine-garlic-marinara sauce. This elegant version from The Palm could be the showpiece for a special occasion or romantic dinner.
There are no difficult techniques here unless you are squeamish about dealing with a live lobster, but each seafood item gets its own treatment, so expect the dish to take a little time to prepare. The restaurant uses an oil blend that is 90% canola oil and 10% olive oil. You can substitute whatever oil you would like.
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 (1 1/2-pound) live lobster
- 1 tablespoon half-and-half
- 1/4 cup 90/10 olive oil blend
- 2 sea scallops
- 2 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
- 8 mussels in the shell
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons white wine
- 3/4 cup clam juice
- 1/4 cup marinara sauce
- 1 tablespoon slivered fresh basil
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- In a pot large enough to fit the lobster, add about 2 inches of water and the tablespoon of salt. Bring the water to a boil.
- Meanwhile, cut the claws off the live lobster and crack the claws. When the water reaches a boil, add the claws and steam about 7 minutes. Remove claws and allow to cool.
- Heat broiler.
- While lobster claws are steaming: Cut off the lobster legs and set aside. Cut the body in half lengthwise but stop before cutting all the way through the tail. Arrange lobster body on a baking sheet, drizzle lobster meat with half-and-half and broil until done. Set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dry the scallops well and sear on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside. Add shrimp and the reserved lobster legs and sear just until shrimp are seared on first side, about 2 minutes, then turn the shrimp and add the garlic and shallots. When the garlic begins to brown, add the mussels and saute 1 minute. Add white wine and continue cooking until liquid reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Add the clam juice and marinara. Separate the lobster tail from the body of the lobster and add the tail and the lobster claws to the pan and toss. Discard the lobster body. Stir in basil and red pepper and remove from heat.
- To serve: arrange the lobster tail in a rimmed soup bowl. Put the claws on either side of the tail. Place the mussels in front of the lobster tail, then arrange the scallops and shrimp on top of the mussels. Pour the broth from the skillet over the seafood. Serve immediately. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 1,099 calories (percent of calories from fat, 53), 86 grams protein, 37 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 62 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 550 milligrams cholesterol, 1,949 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...The Palm, The Westin Buckhead Atlanta, 3391 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-814-1955, thepalm.com/location/the-palm-atlanta.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.