RECIPE: Make the Palm’s Seafood Posillipo

Seafood dishes with “Posillipo” in the name reference the Italian peninsula on the Gulf of Naples and often feature a mix of seafood cooked in a wine-garlic-marinara sauce. This elegant version from The Palm could be the showpiece for a special occasion or romantic dinner.

There are no difficult techniques here unless you are squeamish about dealing with a live lobster, but each seafood item gets its own treatment, so expect the dish to take a little time to prepare. The restaurant uses an oil blend that is 90% canola oil and 10% olive oil. You can substitute whatever oil you would like.