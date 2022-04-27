RECIPE: Make Table & Main’s Strawberry Lemon Cornmeal Trifle

I can’t stop thinking about the Lemon Cornmeal Trifle served at Table & Main. The combination of cake, whipped cream, pastry cream and fresh strawberries is my idea of the perfect dessert. Will they share the recipe? — Georgann Terry, Roswell
Table & Main’s trifle recipe is the creation of Nadia Campbell, the restaurant’s pastry chef. Campbell uses vanilla paste because she finds it has a more prominent and cleaner taste than vanilla extract and she likes the specks of vanilla is provides. If you prefer to use vanilla extract, make a one-to-one substitution.
It will take a bit of time to prepare all the components, but with that work done, you can assemble the dessert just before serving. If you like, serve it in a canning jar as the restaurant did when it was featured on the menu last spring and summer.
Campbell and Pernice say you’re not likely to find this trifle on the menu this year, but you will find the perennial fan favorites of chocolate pudding and Bourbon Butter Pecan ice cream.
- Vanilla Pastry Cream (see recipe)
- Whipped Cream (see recipe), divided
- Lemon Cornmeal Cake (see recipe)
- 12 sliced strawberries
- 8 whole strawberries, hulls on, cut in half, for garnish
- Combine the pastry cream with half the whipped cream and set aside.
- Crumble half the cake into eight serving dishes. Top with half the sliced strawberries, then top with half the pastry cream/whipped cream mixture. Crumble the remaining cake, reserving a little for garnish. Divide crumbled cake between serving dishes. Top with remaining sliced strawberries and remaining pastry cream/whipped cream mixture. Sprinkle each serving with reserved crumbled cake. Garnish with remaining whipped cream and two strawberry halves. Serves 8.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 523 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 6 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 30 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 163 milligrams cholesterol, 181 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup cream
- 6 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla paste
- Zest of one lemon
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 egg yolks
- Salt
- In a medium saucepan, combine milk, cream, 3 tablespoons sugar, vanilla paste and lemon zest. Over medium-high heat, bring mixture to a rolling boil.
- Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine remaining 3 tablespoons sugar with cornstarch and egg yolks. Whip on high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Once the milk mixture has come to a boil, quickly pour it into the bowl with the sugar mixture and whisk at high speed. Mixture should become very thick. If you would like it thicker, return the mixture to the saucepan over medium-high heat and whisk until mixture thickens. Remove from heat, add a pinch of salt, and put mixture back in the mixer bowl and whisk until cooled. Refrigerate, covered, until needed. Makes 2 1/4 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 47 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 1 gram protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 26 milligrams cholesterol, 12 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- Vanilla extract, to taste
- Combine cream and sugar in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, whip cream for 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract to taste. Continue whipping until cream forms stiff peaks, about 8 minutes total. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 40 calories (percent of calories from fat, 90), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, no fiber, 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 11 milligrams cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.
- 3/4 cup cake flour
- 1/4 cup cornmeal
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup pure olive oil
- 1 egg
- Zest and juice from 1/2 lemon
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla paste
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 2 tablespoons Lemon Simple Syrup (see recipe)
- Heat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch cake pan and line with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cake flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder and salt. Whisk in buttermilk, olive oil, egg, lemon zest and lemon juice, vanilla paste and almond extract. When combined, pour batter into prepared cake pan. Bake 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly pressed in the middle. Cool on wire rack 5 minutes. While cake is cooling, make Lemon Syrup (see recipe). Brush cake with warm lemon syrup. Unmold cake from pan and cool completely. May be tightly wrapped and refrigerated until needed. Makes 8 servings.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 190 calories (percent of calories from fat, 38), 3 grams protein, 27 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 25 milligrams cholesterol, 146 milligrams sodium.
Leftover lemon simple syrup is perfect for sweetening a glass or cup of tea or pouring over fruit salad.
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- Zest of 1/2 lemon
- In a 1-quart heat-proof measuring cup, combine sugar, water and lemon zest. Stir until sugar dissolves. While syrup is still warm, brush on Lemon Cornmeal Cake. Makes 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 28 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, trace sodium.
From the menu of ... Table & Main, 1028 Canton St., Roswell; 678-869-5178, tableandmain.com.
