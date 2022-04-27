RECIPE: Make Table & Main’s Strawberry Lemon Cornmeal Trifle

Table & Main’s trifle recipe is the creation of Nadia Campbell, the restaurant’s pastry chef. Campbell uses vanilla paste because she finds it has a more prominent and cleaner taste than vanilla extract and she likes the specks of vanilla is provides. If you prefer to use vanilla extract, make a one-to-one substitution.

It will take a bit of time to prepare all the components, but with that work done, you can assemble the dessert just before serving. If you like, serve it in a canning jar as the restaurant did when it was featured on the menu last spring and summer.