RECIPE: Make South Main Kitchen’s Sweet Potato Fries

We are huge fans of french fries in general and we absolutely love the sweet potato fries at South Main Kitchen. They’re sweet and a little bit spicy and then there’s that cooling dipping sauce that’s served alongside. Will they share the recipe? — LaKeyshia Voss, Roswell

Andy Long, culinary director for the Maven Restaurant Group, which includes South Main Kitchen, Butcher & Brew and Lapeer Steak & Seafood, was quick to send this recipe and a note about its origins. “Sweet potato fries have been on the South Main Kitchen menu since day one. The Buttermilk-Chive Dressing was added a couple of years later and we thought it paired perfectly with the fries. The result is a french fry with sweet heat served alongside a tangy, creamy, bright and herbaceous sauce. Pretty addictive.”

The recipe uses the classic french frying technique of twice frying the potatoes to produce fries that are tender inside and crisp outside.

South Main Kitchen’s Sweet Potato Fries

Buttermilk-Chive Dressing

Note: Salt is defined as 1/16 teaspoon for nutritional calculations.

From the menu of ... South Main Kitchen, 9 S. Main Street, Alpharetta; 678-691-4622, southmainkitchen.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

