Recipe: Make Rooftop L.O.A.’s Chicken Karaage

The restaurant makes the fried rice portion with coleslaw mix, a combination of cabbage, carrots and red cabbage. We substituted shredded cabbage when we tested.

The restaurant garnishes the dish with pea tendrils and watermelon radish matchsticks. The chefs suggest sunflower or radish sprouts could be substituted for the pea tendrils. Both are available at natural food stores and Whole Foods Market. Watermelon radishes are available in winter and into spring at local farmers markets and Whole Foods Market. Substitute red radishes if desired. Meyer lemons, with a sweeter, more floral zest than regular lemons, are available at many grocery stores between December and May.

Rooftop L.O.A.’s Chicken Karaage

Curry Rice

Make this rice earlier in the day you plan to serve it, or the day before. Letting it dry out before using it in the karaage is important as it keeps the rice grains firm when they are heated. Using just-cooked rice will result in soggy fried rice.

Yuzu Wasabi Aioli

Yuzu juice and wasabi are available in stores that carry Asian groceries. Often you will find Thai basil there as well. If you are looking for a substitute for yuzu juice, try a mixture of lemon, lime and orange juices. Extra aioli can be used as a dip for raw vegetables.

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons yuzu juice

1 teaspoon wasabi powder

3/4 teaspoon agave syrup

3/4 teaspoon chopped Thai basil

Zest of 1/4 lime

Morton’s kosher salt, to taste

In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, yuzu juice, wasabi, agave syrup, Thai basil and lime zest. Add salt to taste. Put into a covered container and refrigerate until needed. May be made up to 3 days in advance.

Makes 1/2 cup.

Per tablespoon: 77 calories (percent of calories from fat, 94), trace protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 4 milligrams cholesterol, 95 milligrams sodium.

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Crispy Artichoke Heart Chips

While these fried chips are part of Rooftop L.O.A.’s Chicken Karaage garnish, they are also a delicious snack on their own or as a cocktail nibble.

1 (14-ounce) can whole artichoke hearts

1 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon Morton’s kosher salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

Drain artichoke hearts and arrange on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Discard liquid from can. Cut each heart into 3 or 4 slices, making sure to leave part of the base with each slice to hold the artichoke leaves together. Gently press slices to help drain any remaining liquid. Leave sliced artichoke hearts on paper towels until ready to fry.

In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and salt.

In a Dutch oven, heat 3 inches vegetable oil to 350 degrees. Line another baking sheet with paper towels and set next to cooktop.

Working in batches as needed, place artichoke heart slices in cornstarch mixture and use your hands to gently toss slices, coating them evenly with the cornstarch mixture. Using a slotted spoon, add slices to hot oil. Do not crowd oil. Fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer fried artichoke heart slices to second prepared baking sheet. Use hot to garnish Chicken Karaage.

Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Per 1/4 cup: 93 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 38 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Rooftop L.O.A., The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta; 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com.