RECIPE: Make Mercer Street Meals’ Roasted Broccoli with Sherry Vinegar and Mustard

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Roasted Broccoli from Mercer Street Meals is tangy which makes it a surprise, but a delicious one. What’s the secret? Kevin Voss, Atlanta

Chef Lance Gummere started Mercer Street Meals early in the pandemic. While staying at home, he began preparing hot ready-to-eat meals for his Ormewood Park neighbors. Word spread, and the business has grown so much that he is opening a storefront in East Atlanta Village in the new year.

ExploreMake Mercer Street Meals' Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

In the meantime, he shared this recipe that dresses up roasted broccoli with sherry vinegar and mustard. This side dish is delicious served hot, warm or at room temperature.

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

From the menu of ... Mercer Street Meals, 1054 Mercer St. S.E., Atlanta. info@mercerstreetmeals.com, mercerstreetmeals.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

