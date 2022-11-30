RECIPE: Make Mercer Street Meals’ Roasted Broccoli with Sherry Vinegar and Mustard

Chef Lance Gummere started Mercer Street Meals early in the pandemic. While staying at home, he began preparing hot ready-to-eat meals for his Ormewood Park neighbors. Word spread, and the business has grown so much that he is opening a storefront in East Atlanta Village in the new year.

In the meantime, he shared this recipe that dresses up roasted broccoli with sherry vinegar and mustard. This side dish is delicious served hot, warm or at room temperature.