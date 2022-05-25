RECIPE: Make Mercer Street Meals’ Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Mercer Street Meals’ Pineapple Upside-Down Cake 8-10 pineapple rings, canned or fresh

4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

8-10 maraschino cherries

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

2 egg whites, room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup whole milk Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place pineapple rings onto a clean dry towel to soak up any moisture. Let sit 5 minutes, then turn and let sit another 5 minutes.

Pour melted butter into an ungreased 9-inch cake pan. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter. Arrange pineapple rings on top of sugar in a single layer using any design you like, then place cherries in the center of each pineapple ring. Refrigerate 5 minutes to set topping.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat sugar and room-temperature butter together over medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg whites and beat 1 minute. Stop mixer and scrape down sides of bowl. Add sour cream and vanilla. Stop mixer and scrape down sides of bowl again, then add flour mixture. Turn mixer on low and mix 10 seconds, then slowly pour in milk. Mix until just combined. Do not overmix or cake will be tough. Pour cake batter over pineapple rings in prepared cake pan.

Bake 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Let cool at room temperature about 30 minutes. Do not try to accelerate the process by refrigerating cake. This will make the cake too dense.

Invert cake pan onto a serving plate and let cake fall from pan. Carefully remove cake pan and scrape any remaining brown sugar mixture from pan onto the cake. Serve while warm. Serves 8. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 406 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 4 grams protein, 62 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 17 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 257 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Mercer Street Meals, 1054 Mercer St. S.E., Atlanta; info@mercerstreetmeals.com, mercerstreetmeals.com.

