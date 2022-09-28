RECIPE: Make Local Three’s Buckwheat Pancakes

These buckwheat pancakes, the creation of Shamiah Deleston, who is one of the pastry chefs at Local Three, are an occasional special at Local Three. They will also likely appear on the menu at Roshambo, the diner the Local Three team hopes to open in the Peachtree Battle shopping center in November.

These pancakes take full advantage of buckwheat’s rich, slightly nutty flavor and are paired with sweet caramelized apples for a recipe that tastes like fall. At Local Three, the fruit changes seasonally.