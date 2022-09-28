RECIPE: Make Local Three’s Buckwheat Pancakes

There are pancakes, and then there are pancakes. The buckwheat pancakes from Local Three are in a class by themselves. Some people might order them because buckwheat is a healthy grain, but we order them because they’re delicious. How do they make them? — Michael Gould, Atlanta
These buckwheat pancakes, the creation of Shamiah Deleston, who is one of the pastry chefs at Local Three, are an occasional special at Local Three. They will also likely appear on the menu at Roshambo, the diner the Local Three team hopes to open in the Peachtree Battle shopping center in November.
These pancakes take full advantage of buckwheat’s rich, slightly nutty flavor and are paired with sweet caramelized apples for a recipe that tastes like fall. At Local Three, the fruit changes seasonally.
The buckwheat batter is stickier than one made with all-purpose flour, and as it cooks, the pancakes do not form the little bubbles that indicate it’s time to flip. When the pancakes begin to look as if they’ve cooked through, turn them and brown the other side before serving. For a looser batter, add a bit more buttermilk.
A serving at Local Three is three pancakes and eight apple wedges.
- 2 cups buckwheat flour
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- Pinch of salt
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- Caramelized Apples (see recipe), for garnish
- Creme fraiche, maple syrup and chopped candied or toasted pecans, for garnish
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In a separate medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk and eggs, then pour into flour mixture and stir together making sure not to overmix. The batter will be thick.
- Heat griddle to 350 degrees and lightly grease surface with nonstick cooking spray. Scoop 1/2 cup batter onto griddle and cook until pancake begins to look cooked through, about 2 minutes. Carefully turn pancake and cook 1 minute, then remove from griddle and arrange on serving plate. Continue with remaining batter.
- Serve pancakes with Caramelized Apples, drizzle with creme fraiche and maple syrup, and sprinkle with pecans. Makes 9 5-inch pancakes.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per pancake, without Caramelized Apples: 182 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 7 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 47 milligrams cholesterol, 186 milligrams sodium.
Caramelized Apples
For the prettiest presentation, use unpeeled red-skinned apples. We liked using the syrup from the caramelized apples in place of maple syrup when serving the pancakes. Leftover apples and syrup are delicious over ice cream.
- 1 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 5 apples (about 1 1/2 pounds), each cored and cut into 8 wedges
- In a large skillet over low heat, combine brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. Stir in apples and saute in sugar mixture until just softened, about 5 minutes. Keep warm for serving. Leftover apples may be refrigerated in a covered container for up to one week. Makes 3 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/3-cup serving: 110 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), trace protein, 27 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Local Three Kitchen & Bar, 3290 Northside Pkwy., Atlanta; 404-968-2700, localthree.com.
